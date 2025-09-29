TMCnet News
New Global Research Reveals 2 out of 3 Employees Lack AI Training as Data Privacy and Security Concerns Rise
SnapLogic, the Agentic Integration Company, today announced the findings of its "AI at Work: Ground Truth for the Global Workforce" report, uncovering critical insight into AI adoption in the workplace. While AI strategy may begin in the boardroom, its success is determined by the daily work of employees. This report analyzes adoption and usage across the workforce, offering insights to help leaders close critical gaps and implement effective AI business strategies.
With a range of AI tools available on the market, from AI assistants to more comprehensive AI agents that can autonomously make decisions and perform actions, AI adoption continues to increase:
Amidst its rapid adoption, training and education have emerged as a significant gap in ensuring effective AI usage, with 97% of respondents recognizing the importance of education in AI safety and data security, yet only 63% having received company-advised or mandated training:
Generational differences have also emerged as an adoption gap driven by a disparity in AI confidence in the workplace. While employees in management positions have the highest trust in AI, respondents report trusting AI agents more than junior employees or interns, a telling sign of where perceptions of competence are shifting:
SnapLogic's Agentic Integration Platform revolutionizes how enterprises connect, automate, and scale by integrating AI, data, apps, and services into one powerful platform. As a pioneer in AI-led integration - covering data integration, application integration, and APIM - SnapLogic is transforming how enterprises connect, automate, and scale, empowering teams across the enterprise to build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows.
Read the "AI at Work: Ground Truth for the Global Workforce" report now.
Survey Methodology and Participant Demographics
This data is based on a survey of 3,000 employees ranging from entry-level to senior leadership positions across organizations in the US, UK, and Germany. Surveyed participants work in the education, financial services, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, or retail industries, ranging from 20-1,000+ employees.
