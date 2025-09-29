[October 03, 2025] New $2,650 Mini Phil's Thrill Tourney Added to ACR Poker's High-Stakes Schedule Tweet

Aspiring high-stakes players can win their seat to the $2,650 and flagship $10,300 events via satellites SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of Phil's Thrill high-stakes weekly tournament, ACR Poker is adding a brand new Mini Phil's Thrill event featuring a lower buy-in of $2,650 to give even more players the chance to get involved in the action. Starting Sunday, October 5th at 3:30pm ET, Mini Phil's Thrill will take place every week with a $200,000 guarantee, offering a smaller entry point while still delivering the same adrenaline-fueled gameplay that has made Phil's Thrill a fan favorite. The flagship $10,300 Phil's Thrill will continue to take place every Sunday at 2:30pm ET. Designed to bring the excitement and intensity of high-stakes poker, Phil's Thrill unites poker's elite and fearless competitors eager to battle for massive prize pools every week, including poker legend and ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker, who claimed the crown and the $165,100 top prize in the September 14th event. Moneymaker said: "Taking down the biggest weekly tournament on ACR was jus awesome. The mix of competition, atmosphere, and elite players is unlike any other tournament. I love that there's now a Mini version because it opens the door for even more players to experience the same rush I felt when I won."



Aspiring high-stakes players can win their seat to the $2,650 tourney through two Turbo Satellites ($290 buy-in) every Sunday at 12:05pm ET and 2:05pm ET, each guaranteeing at least one entry. Players can qualify for the $10,300 event via $1,050 Phil's Thrill Satellites every Sunday at 11:30am ET and 2:15pm ET, guaranteeing at least one seat each. Plus, Survivor Flips Step Tournaments offer a chance to qualify for Phil's Thrill from $3.15. "Phil's Thrill has quickly become one of the most exciting events on ACR, and now it's even more accessible," said ACR CEO Phil Nagy. "The lower buy-in version means that players of a wider range of bankrolls can join in, chase big prizes, and feel the excitement of competing in a major online poker tournament."

Poker fans can also get front-row access to Phil's Thrill action through ACR Poker's live stream on Twitch, hosted by ACR Pro Rob Kuhn, who welcomes big-name guests every week such as Dylan Linde, Lewis Spencer, and Martin Zamani, among others. For further details on Phil's Thrill and Mini Phil's Thrill, visit ACRPoker.eu. About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world. Adam Neal

+447845582487 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-2-650-mini-phils-thrill-tourney-added-to-acr-pokers-high-stakes-schedule-302574383.html SOURCE ACR

