New MotoPress Plugin Brings a Visual Approach to WordPress Bookings
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MotoPress, the WordPress booking experts, launch their new Booking Calendar plugin. Built for rental and booking businesses, it combines a visual admin interface, flexible availability, and dynamic pricing for all rental scenarios. Available in free and premium versions, it delivers a WordPress-native experience with the intuitiveness of Booking.com, affordability of WordPress, and the power of SaaS.
With the MotoPress Booking Calendar plugin for WordPress, site owners can:
MotoPress introduces an all-in-one WordPress booking plugin for hourly, daily, and nightly rentals.
Embed booking calendars for WordPress anywhere with Gutenberg blocks or shortcodes, and use a branded auto-generated booking page. Premium starts at $49/year with a 7-day free trial, no commissions or hidden fees.
"We designed the booking experience to begin with a calendar for customers - intuitive, visual, and straightforward. For admins, all is simple - from managing availability and pricing to customizing checkout forms," says Oleksandr Matiienko, MotoPress Product Lead.
