[October 02, 2025] New MotoPress Plugin Brings a Visual Approach to WordPress Bookings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MotoPress , the WordPress booking experts, launch their new Booking Calendar plugin . Built for rental and booking businesses, it combines a visual admin interface, flexible availability, and dynamic pricing for all rental scenarios. Available in free and premium versions, it delivers a WordPress-native experience with the intuitiveness of Booking.com, affordability of WordPress, and the power of SaaS. With the MotoPress Booking Calendar plugin for WordPress, site owners can: Rent anything, any way - kayaks by hour, daily tours, or nightly stays. Unlimited calendars, rentals and boking periods, with no commissions.

- kayaks by hour, daily tours, or nightly stays. Unlimited calendars, rentals and boking periods, with no commissions. Deliver calendar-first bookings - customers pick dates directly from a clear, interactive calendar and make their booking. No bells and whistles.

- customers pick dates directly from a clear, interactive calendar and make their booking. No bells and whistles. Manage inventory visually - update availability, pricing, and rental status via a React-powered calendar with click-to-edit and bulk tools.

- update availability, pricing, and rental status via a React-powered calendar with click-to-edit and bulk tools. Set dynamic pricing - create rates by item or duration, plus add flat or percentage-based fees (Pro) that recalculates based on the client's choice.

- create rates by item or duration, plus add flat or percentage-based fees (Pro) that recalculates based on the client's choice. Use intuitive builder for booking forms - drag-and-drop fields, conditional pricing, and client data collection.

- drag-and-drop fields, conditional pricing, and client data collection. Multi-item checkout - let customers book multiple items or date ranges in one transaction, like a shopping cart. MotoPress introduces an all-in-one WordPress booking plugin for hourly, daily, and nightly rentals.



Embed booking calendars for WordPress anywhere with Gutenberg blocks or shortcodes, and use a branded auto-generated booking page. Premium starts at $49/year with a 7-day free trial, no commissions or hidden fees. "We designed the booking experience to begin with a calendar for customers - intuitive, visual, and straightforward. For admins, all is simple - from managing availability and pricing to customizing checkout forms," says Oleksandr Matiienko, MotoPress Product Lead.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-motopress-plugin-brings-a-visual-approach-to-wordpress-bookings-302574013.html SOURCE MotoPress

