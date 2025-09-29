[October 02, 2025] New York Life Group Benefit Solutions launches employer-specific leave planning tool Tweet

New York Life Group Benefit Solutions (NYL GBS) today announced the launch of myLeaveGuide ProSM, an enhanced version of its original leave planning tool launched in 2024. As an early innovator, NYL GBS partnered with Penguin Benefits, leveraging their cutting-edge leave planning technology and expertise to launch myLeaveGuideSM, the industry's first digital tool available free to employees to help them navigate state and federal parental leave benefits. With myLeaveGuide ProSM, that foundation now expands to include medical and family caregiving leave - making it one of the most comprehensive solutions of its kind. This innovative advancement gives employers a customizable solution that integrates their company's specific disability and leave programs alongside state and federal requirements, providing employees with a clear, personalized roadmap for planning their leave and simplifying every step of the process. Key features of myLeaveGuide ProSM include: Enhanced employee experience through tailored benefit estimates and task lists with deadlines and filing instructions, making parental, medical, and family caregiving leave planning straightforward and actionable.





through tailored benefit estimates and task lists with deadlines and filing instructions, making parental, medical, and family caregiving leave planning straightforward and actionable. Reduced HR workload by giving employees relevant, customized information up front, enabling HR teams to spend less time clarifying eligibility rules or resolving confusion about overlapping benefits.





by giving employees relevant, customized information up front, enabling HR teams to spend less time clarifying eligibility rules or resolving confusion about overlapping benefits. Improved compliance through a rules-driven design that incorporates the latest federal and state mandates, minimizing errors and lowering the risk of missed steps for both employees and employers. "Since its launch in April 2024, myLeaveGuideSM has simplified the parental leave planning process for more than 20,000 individuals," said Kristina Welke, Vice President, Strategy, Solutions, and Marketing at New York Life Group Benefit Solutions. "With myLeaveGuide ProSM, we're going further - building on input from both employers and employees to deliver customized plans that reflect each organization's benefits, giving employees a more accurate view of their upcoming leave while providing peace of mind in the moments that matter." Penguin Benefits, the technology partner that powers the tool, collaborated with NYL GBS to create an experience that clarifies relevant information that's important to today's workforces, while not minimizing the complexity of leave policies. "We're thrilled to have taken the next step in our partnership with New York Life to launch myLeaveGuide ProM," said Chengchen Li, founder of Penguin Benefits. "This is a powerful example of what can happen when technology, user-focused expertise, and a commitment to employee well-being come together."



Beginning in March 2026, myLeaveGuide ProSM will be offered to new clients and to existing clients upon renewal of their leave services. The original myLeaveGuideSM will also expand to support medical and family caregiving leave. To learn how the tool supports personalized leave planning across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., visit the myLeaveGuide ProSM page, here.

ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE GROUP BENEFIT SOLUTIONS New York Life Group Benefit Solutions (www.newyorklife.com/group-benefit-solutions) is a division of New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States1 and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2 New York Life Group Benefit Solutions leverages New York Life's extensive resources and industry-leading expertise to provide a tailored, supportive, and connected benefits experience. New York Life Group Benefit Solutions provides a range of insurance products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses and their employees, including several leave management products under the New York Life Absence AssistSM product suite, Life and AD&D Insurance, and Voluntary Benefits. New York Life Group Benefit Solutions products and services are provided by Life Insurance Company of North America, New York Life Group Insurance Company of NY, and New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation, subsidiaries of New York Life Insurance Company. Life Insurance Company of North America is not authorized in NY and does not conduct business in NY. Product availability may vary by state and is subject to change. Voluntary Benefits products are not available in New York. ABOUT PENGUIN BENEFITS Penguin Benefits is a leader in developing innovative SaaS solutions designed to demystify employee leave benefits. Leveraging advanced algorithms, Penguin offers a patent-pending tool that provides a comprehensive view of employee leave benefits, offering valuable support for all teams involved in the leave administration process. For more information, visit www.penguin-benefits.com. Penguin Benefits and issuers of New York Life Group Benefit Solutions are independent companies and each entity is responsible for the products and services that it provides. 1 Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/2/2025. For methodology, see https://fortune.com/company/new-york-life-insurance/ 2 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/30/2025: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aa1), Standard & Poor's (AA+). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251002791179/en/

