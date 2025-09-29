TMCnet News
New ICD-10-PCS Code Available for AI Sepsis Diagnostic Tools
Prenosis' Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM, Innovative Sepsis Diagnostic Technology, Now Supported by Enhanced Documentation and Reimbursement Pathway
CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has officially released the FY 2026 ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Code Files and ICD-10-PCS Procedure Code Files, marking a significant milestone for sepsis care documentation. The new coding structure, available on CMS' website, facilitates documentation of AI sepsis diagnostic technologies, including Sepsis ImmunoScore.
Effective October 1, 2025, hospitals nationwide can begin utilizing the newly approved code XXEZXCB: Measurement of Infection, Computer-aided Triage and Notification, New Technology Group 11 to document the clinical use of Prenosis' Sepsis ImmunoScore. This code represents a crucial advancement in the standardization and recognition of computer-aided sepsis diagnostic technologies within the healthcare system.
"This official code recognition validates the clinical significance of advanced sepsis diagnostics and provides hospitals with the documentation framework needed to support improved patient outcomes," said Robin Carver, SVP of Commercialization for Prenosis. "The ability to properly code and track these technologies is essential for both clinical quality measurement and reimbursement optimization."
Healthcare organizations implementing Sepsis ImmunoScore can now seamlessly integrate this technology into their existing documentation workflows while building the foundation for future NTAP applications. This development underscores the healthcare industry's commitment to adopting evidence-based diagnostic innovations that enhance sepsis detection and patient care.
