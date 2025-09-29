[October 01, 2025] New York Life Appoints Deepa Soni as Chief Information Officer Tweet

New York Life, America's largest1 mutual life insurance company, announced the appointment of Deepa Soni as executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO). Reporting to New York Life Chair, President & CEO Craig DeSanto, Soni joins the company's Executive Management Committee and will oversee enterprise technology, cyber, data, artificial intelligence and New York Life Ventures, the company's venture capital arm.2 "Deepa is a distinguished technology leader with deep experience driving digital transformation and innovation in the financial services industry," said DeSanto. "We are thrilled for her to join the New York Life executive team as we continue to advance our technology, data and AI capabilities in support of our agents and advisors, clients and employees." Soni brings more than two decades of experience driving technology transformation in financial services. She most recently served as chief information and operations officer at The Hartford, where she advanced AI/machine learning, data and digital strategy, while also overseeing business operations including enterprise call centers, underwriting support and servicing. She previously held senior technology leadership roles at BMO Financial Group, M&T Bank and KeyBank. Soni's background spans agile product delivery, creating seamless multi-channel customer experiences and the use of advanced analytics to drive differentiated go-to-market strategies. In recognition of her leadership, she ha received multiple Global CIO awards.



"I'm honored to join New York Life at this moment of accelerated transformation," said Soni. "The company's unwavering commitment to purpose, integrity and innovation resonates deeply with me. I look forward to collaborating across the organization to advance digital and AI capabilities to empower agents and advisors, deliver exceptional customer experiences and create enduring value for policy owners." Soni holds a Master of Science in electrical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology and a Bachelor of Science in engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology.

ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States1 and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, disability income insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.3 1 Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/2/2025. For methodology, see https://fortune.com/company/new-york-life-insurance/.

2 Ms. Soni will immediately support New York Life's Foundational Business, as well as New York Life Investment Management, New York Life Direct, Institutional Life, Institutional Annuities, Group Membership Association and Seguros Monterrey New York Life.

3 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/30/2025: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aa1), Standard & Poor's (AA+). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001450765/en/

