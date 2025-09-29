[October 01, 2025] New Surveys Reveal Politics, AI, and Campus Safety Are Impacting the College Search Process Tweet

Enrollment marketing and admissions experts Spark451, a Jenzabar Company, today announced the findings of its 14th annual College-Bound Student Survey and Parent Survey of College-Bound Students. The research revealed that academic quality was still the primary factor for both students and parents when choosing a school, but campus safety, political climate, and institutional values also played key roles in the college decision process. The College-Bound surveys were conducted in the summer of 2025 and consist of responses from more than 1,800 graduating high school seniors and 1,400 parents of recent high school graduates from across the U.S. "Academic quality, cost, and value remain top priorities for both parents and students, but this year's findings show growing sensitivity to factors like campus safety, political climate, and institutional values," said Michael McGetrick, Vice President of Spark451. "At the same time, institutions are adapting. By investing in more student-centered recruitment and communication strategies, they've improved the admissions experience-70% of students reported being satisfied with the process this year, up from 62% last year." Affordability, Safety, and Values Influence College Decisions For more than a decade, affordability has been the single greatest influence on college choice-and this year's data shows that trend is intensifying. But new concerns are emerging alongside cost, including campus safety, reluctance to take on debt, and the growing influence of institutional values and political climates. 92% of parents identified cost as a critical factor in their child's application decisions.

65% of students applied to more schools than planned because they received fee waivers.

For the first time, campus safty emerged as a key consideration for students.

42% of parents would not encourage their child to take out student loans under any circumstances-a 35% increase over last year.

74% of students reported that a school's political stance influenced their choice of college.

70% of parents said a state's political stance would influence whether they felt comfortable with their child attending school in that state. That number jumped to 78% when parents were asked about a college's political stance.



Social Media and AI Are Transforming the College Search Today's students are digital natives, and they're turning to both social media and AI tools as trusted advisors in their search.

For the second consecutive year, the surveys showed that 90% of students spend at least one hour a day on social media, with nearly 60% spending three hours or more on it.

93% of students used social media to research colleges, with Instagram (70%), YouTube (52%), and TikTok (49%) leading the way.

One in three students used AI tools to support their college search and answer questions around academic programs, affordability and campus life.

Of those who relied on AI, 62% sought answers from ChatGPT.

Parents remain less likely to use AI (4%) and prefer traditional research methods. School Websites Are Still the Preferred Destination for Information, But Other Sources Are Emerging College websites remain the top source of information for both students and parents. However, families are also seeking out peer-driven and third-party platforms. 86% of students and 85% of parents rely on college websites as their top source of information.

Students also use third-party platforms such as College Board, Niche, Cappex, and Common App.

The research revealed declining reliance on college admissions offices (46% this year, down from 53% last year), web searches (41% this year, down from 44% last year) and school counselors (34% this year, down from 50% last year). Empowered Students Are Selecting Colleges on Their Own Terms The surveys indicate this generation of students is savvy and self-directed, valuing authenticity while finding information on their own terms and timeline. Email (97%) and direct mail (64%) remain the most effective communication methods, though student preference for texting (56%) has grown 10% in two years.

Most students prefer personalized letters that reference their interests, intended major, hometown, or student organizations.

More than 20% of students are starting the college search process as sophomores or younger.

Two years ago, 85% began their college search the summer before junior year or later; that number has dropped nearly 10%.

50% of students won't open emails from schools they don't recognize; 26% won't open generic-looking emails. Resources To access the College-Bound Student Survey or the Parent Survey of College-Bound Students, visit https://collegebound.spark451.com/.

For more information on Spark451, a Jenzabar Company, visit https://jenzabar.com/service/spark451-enrollment-marketing-services.

About Spark451, a Jenzabar Company Spark451, a Jenzabar Company, is a higher education enrollment strategy, technology and marketing firm that combines creativity, with powerful technology to achieve measurable results. With a mission to help colleges and students fuel their future, the firm integrates multitude of communication channels and programs for effective enrollment marketing, student search, creative services, and digital media. Since 2011, Spark451 has worked with over 200 colleges and universities nationwide.

