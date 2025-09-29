TMCnet News
New Surveys Reveal Politics, AI, and Campus Safety Are Impacting the College Search Process
Enrollment marketing and admissions experts Spark451, a Jenzabar Company, today announced the findings of its 14th annual College-Bound Student Survey and Parent Survey of College-Bound Students. The research revealed that academic quality was still the primary factor for both students and parents when choosing a school, but campus safety, political climate, and institutional values also played key roles in the college decision process.
The College-Bound surveys were conducted in the summer of 2025 and consist of responses from more than 1,800 graduating high school seniors and 1,400 parents of recent high school graduates from across the U.S.
"Academic quality, cost, and value remain top priorities for both parents and students, but this year's findings show growing sensitivity to factors like campus safety, political climate, and institutional values," said Michael McGetrick, Vice President of Spark451. "At the same time, institutions are adapting. By investing in more student-centered recruitment and communication strategies, they've improved the admissions experience-70% of students reported being satisfied with the process this year, up from 62% last year."
Affordability, Safety, and Values Influence College Decisions
For more than a decade, affordability has been the single greatest influence on college choice-and this year's data shows that trend is intensifying. But new concerns are emerging alongside cost, including campus safety, reluctance to take on debt, and the growing influence of institutional values and political climates.
Today's students are digital natives, and they're turning to both social media and AI tools as trusted advisors in their search.
School Websites Are Still the Preferred Destination for Information, But Other Sources Are Emerging
College websites remain the top source of information for both students and parents. However, families are also seeking out peer-driven and third-party platforms.
Empowered Students Are Selecting Colleges on Their Own Terms
The surveys indicate this generation of students is savvy and self-directed, valuing authenticity while finding information on their own terms and timeline.
