New Cornerstone Advisors Study Reveals Fraud Resolution Is a Key Differentiator in Banking Relationships
While 25% of surveyed consumers gave their banks failing grades for fraud resolution, satisfied customers gave high marks for their providers' ability to protect their accounts
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new research study conducted by Cornerstone Advisors, a leading provider of business and technology consulting services for banks, credit unions, and fintech firms, reveals that the fraud resolution experience plays a critical role in shaping consumer trust and loyalty with banks and credit card issuers.
The report, The Fraud Experience: A Key Banking Relationship Differentiator, was commissioned by Quavo Fraud & Disputes and is based on a survey of more than 2,000 U.S. consumers with debit and credit cards who were subject to fraudulent activity within the past five years, with one in three having faced fraud three or more times during that period.
"Fraud is inevitable, but a poor fraud resolution process doesn't have to be," said Ron Shevlin, chief research officer at Cornerstone Advisors. "The survey data illustrates a clear connection between a customer's experience with fraud resolution and their continued use of an impacted account."
To gauge the fraud experience, Cornerstone created a Fraud Experience Index based on a 100-point methodology that asked survey respondents to score their fraud experience across five areas: detection, provisional credit issuance, investigation/documentation, final resolution, and communication.
The average overall Fraud Experience Index score was 76—equivalent to a "C" grade. Only 8% of consumers rated their experience as excellent (A), while 25% gave failing grades (D or F). Providing provisional credit and investigation/data collection received the lowest scores from cardholders.
Among the key findings:
"This study underscores what we see every day in our work with financial institutions," said Ryan Sorrels, chief revenue officer at Quavo Fraud & Disputes. "Fraud resolution is no longer just an operational challenge but a competitive differentiator. With automation, digital self-service, and real-time communication, issuers can transform fraud from a pain point into an opportunity to build confidence, loyalty, and growth."
The survey data proves that fraud resolution defines the relationship, Shevlin concluded. "The quality of the fraud experience is as important to consumers as preventing fraud in the first place, and banks and issuers who get this right will stand apart from the competition."
Download the free report here: https://www.crnrstone.com/gritty-insights/research/the-fraud-experience-a-key-banking-relationship-differentiator. To dive deeper into the findings, tune in to Fintech Talk's upcoming episode featuring Ron Shevlin and Ryan Sorrels
