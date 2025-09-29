[October 01, 2025] New Dayforce Podcast Makes Sense of Work - One Piece at a Time Tweet

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the launch of Piece of Work, a new narrative-driven podcast diving headfirst into the issues shaping today’s workforce. Listen, follow, and subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and other podcast platforms. Piece of Work explores the shifts in culture that define how we work, including the rise of AI, the burnout epidemic, and why landing a job feels more like running an obstacle course than ever before. Bringing together leading experts and real human stories, the series provides fresh ideas to leaders trying to solve the modern workplace puzzle. “Trends like coffee badging and quiet quitting make headlines, but the’re just symptoms of something much bigger,” said Eric Glass, Host and Chief Marketing Officer at Dayforce, Inc. “Leaders are left trying to piece it all together while keeping their people engaged and their organizations moving forward. Piece of Work cuts through the noise and gets to the heart of workplace issues with conversations that are insightful, entertaining, and deeply human.”



Season Kickoff: Who Wants to Be a Leader?... Anyone? The first season delivers eight episodes designed to challenge assumptions and spark action. The premiere takes on the leadership crisis few want to talk about: people just aren’t raising their hands for management anymore. With middle managers burning out and pipelines running dry, what happens next? Georgetown Professor Rachel Pacheco and Dan Staley, Head of HR Technology and Transformation at PwC, dig into why leadership has lost its shine and what organizations can do about it.

Episode one of Piece of Work is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and other podcast platforms. About Dayforce Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on enabling thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world do the work they're meant to do. With our single AI-powered people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics, organizations of all sizes and industries are benefiting from simplicity at scale with Dayforce to help unlock their full workforce potential, operate with confidence, and realize quantifiable value. To learn more, visit dayforce.com. Media Contact

