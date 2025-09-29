[October 01, 2025]

New Eastbridge research shows voluntary carriers expanding online capabilities

Few carriers use artificial intelligence to serve customers

AVON, Conn., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Online chat, more analytics and reports on demand are among the top enhancements voluntary benefit carriers are making to their online services and capabilities, according to the latest study from Eastbridge Consulting Group.

Eastbridge's "Online Services of Voluntary Carriers" Spotlight™ Report shows carriers are adding more or better self-service capabilities for their employer, employee and broker customers. Carriers also are focused on increasing claims integration across product lines and improving billing options.

Expanded online options don't yet extend to greater use of artificial intelligence for many carriers, according to Ginger Bates, Eastbridge director of research.

"Only about a third of carriers we surveyed use AI to serve customers, and even fewer use it with employers or brokers," Bates said. "Carriers already tapping into this technology tend to use it for chatbots, claims processing and communication."

The "Online Services of Voluntary Carriers" Spotlight™ Report provides detailed information collected from 31 carriers in June and July about the online services and capabilities they offer to employers/plan administrators, brokers/producers and employees/policyholders. Topics covered include carrier tracking capabilities for each customer group's use of online services, recent changes and improvements, current trends, and future plans for online services and capabilities. Carriers can use this information to compare their online services and practices with competitors and determine how to remain up-to-date on key services and trends.







Other key findings in the report include:

Virtually all carriers provide some online services for employers and employees, and the majority offer them to brokers, but most carriers have limited capabilities to track customer use of these services.

About half of carriers surveyed offer employees a mobile app, and many carriers without apps say their websites are optimized for mobile devices.

Read more about the "Online Services of Voluntary Carriers" Spotlight™ Report and how to obtain a copy on Eastbridge's website or email [email protected].

About Eastbridge Consulting Group

Eastbridge Consulting Group , part of NMG Consulting, specializes in research, consulting and insights for companies in the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. Follow Eastbridge on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eastbridge-consulting-group. NMG is a consulting firm providing strategic insights and analytics across insurance, wealth management and asset management. It operates internationally offering expertise in business strategy, performance benchmarking and distribution strategies.

CONTACT: Ginger Bates

EMAIL: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-eastbridge-research-shows-voluntary-carriers-expanding-online-capabilities-302571917.html

SOURCE Eastbridge Consulting Group