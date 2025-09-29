[October 01, 2025] New research by ETI reveals Brits are still getting chocolate storage wrong Tweet

WORTHING, England, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite years of debate over fridge versus cupboard, millions of Brits are still storing chocolate the wrong way – and ruining its quality in the process. A survey of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by Electronic Temperature Instruments (ETI), found that nearly half (43 per cent) usually keep their chocolate in the fridge, despite experts warning it spoils the experience. A further 35 per cent opt for the cupboard and 12 per cent use drawers or containers, while others eat it straight away (4 per cent) or don't have a usual spot (3 per cent). And while shows like The Great British Bake Off have helped bring chocolate science into the mainstream, this year's Chocolate Week was another reminder that people still struggle with the basics. Even with greater awareness of tempering and technique, everyday habits like putting chocolate in the fridge continue to undermine its quality. As Carl Attwater, Brighton-based chocolatier, explains: "Many people put chocolate in the fridge thinking they're keeping it fresh, but that's one of the worst things you can do. When you handle chocolate and then refrigerate it, moisture can form on the surface and mix with natural bacteria from your hands. The result is a mouldy, patchy looking surface, even though the chocolate is technically still safe." The survey suggests many Brits have learned this the hard way. Almost half of respondents (44 per cent) admitted to throwing away chocolate because it had turned white or dusty with bloom. Chocolate is so easily spoiled because i is the product of a highly scientific process called tempering. "People think chocolate is simple, but it's incredibly sensitive. You need to hit very specific temperatures to form what we call 'Type V' crystals. That's what gives chocolate its clean snap, glossy finish, and smooth mouthfeel," Attwater explains. "You heat chocolate up to around 40°C to melt it completely and then cool it to just the right temperature – usually between 28°C and 32°C depending on the type. If you're even a few degrees off, you end up with grainy, dull chocolate that just doesn't feel right."



Jason Webb, managing director of ETI, says:

"Chocolate is a reminder that temperature makes all the difference. How it's stored directly impacts quality, appearance and enjoyment. At ETI, we see this every day in food manufacturing, hospitality and retail – precision in temperature control isn't just good practice, it's commercially essential. The official advice is always store chocolate in a cool, dark, dry place. But if you really can't resist that cold snap, that's between you and your chocolate." - ENDS -

Electronic Temperature Instruments (ETI) is the UK's largest digital thermometer manufacturer and exporter of electronic thermometers and temperature probes. A privately-owned company founded in 1983 by Peter and Miriam Webb, ETI employs over 190 staff across four company owned factories in Worthing, West Sussex. The company has been presented with four Queen's Awards, most recently in 2018 the Queen's Award for Enterprise for Innovation. ETI manufactures 70% of the products it sells and distributes and it also exports approximately 59% of its annual turnover globally. ETI also supplies thermometers to other industrial sectors including construction, healthcare, scientific laboratories, HVAC and refrigeration. The SuperFast Thermapen is ETI's flagship product and is the UK's number one selling food thermometer measuring temperature over the range of -49.9 to 299.9 °C. Used by hundreds of thousands of food enthusiasts worldwide, it offers a combination of speed, accuracy and convenience of use. For more information please visit https://thermometer.co.uk Media contact

