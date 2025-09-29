[October 01, 2025] New Report Breaks Down Risk Assessments for Practical Application as 80% of OCR Settlements Cite Documentation Failures Tweet

Regulatory Attorneys and Compliance Veterans Provide Clear Guidance on Healthcare's Most Confusing Compliance Requirement as Enforcement Actions Intensify NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group released "Understanding and Applying Risk Assessment in Healthcare, A Practical Implementation Guide," a comprehensive whitepaper addressing the compliance issue behind the majority of healthcare regulatory penalties. The report features exclusive insights from regulatory attorneys, compliance veterans, and security experts on why organizations continue to struggle with HIPAA's most fundamental requirement. The timing is critical. Recent enforcement data shows that 80% of OCR settlements cite inadequate risk assessment documentation as a primary violation, while 73% of compliance professionals admit uncertainty about whether their processes meet current regulatory standards. "The HIPAA security rule has historically been a handshake rule, in the sense that it offers little guidance on how often you have to perform risk assessments," explains one regulatory expert interviewed for the report. "We're finding that providers are not necessarily conducting risk assessments or managing their risks suficiently or enough."



Key findings from the whitepaper include: The three critical gaps causing organizations to fail audits: frequency confusion, documentation deficiencies, and risk management disconnects

Practical guidance on establishing defensible assessment schedules

Documentation strategies that satisfy regulatory scrutiny

Step-by-step frameworks for systematic risk management

Warning signs that current approaches won't survive enforcement actions Unlike theoretical compliance guidance, the whitepaper draws on real-world experience from professionals who have navigated organizations through OCR investigations, state audits, and enforcement proceedings.

The report also includes a bonus Risk Management Checklist providing quick steps for organizations looking to strengthen their compliance programs immediately. As enforcement actions become more aggressive and penalties more substantial, the whitepaper offers timely guidance for the 73% of compliance professionals seeking clarity on risk assessment best practices. The whitepaper is available for free download here . About Compliancy Group Compliancy Group makes healthcare compliance simple. Our platform streamlines risk assessments, workforce compliance, and incident management—so your team spends less time on paperwork and more time on patient care. By simplifying complex requirements and documenting due diligence, we help you reduce risk, protect your organization, and build confidence with regulators, partners, and patients. Learn how our software can help you mitigate risk in your organization! Media Contact

SOURCE COMPLIANCY GROUP

