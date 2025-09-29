[September 30, 2025] New Frontier Aerospace Appoints Industry Veteran Rich Pournelle as Director of Business Development Tweet

KENT, Wash., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Aerospace (NFA), an aerospace company developing cutting-edge propulsion and hypersonic flight technologies, today announced the appointment of Rich Pournelle as Director of Business Development. In this newly created role, Pournelle will spearhead the company's business development initiatives and go-to-market strategy for NFA's revolutionary aerospace product portfolio. Pournelle brings extensive experience in aerospace business development and will be responsible for driving commercial adoption of NFA's groundbreaking technologies, including the Mjölnir engine, Bifröst Orbit Transfer Spacecraft, and the company's advanced hypersonic VTOL aircraft line featuring the Pathfinder and Intercontinental platforms. "Rich's appointment represents a pivotal moment in New Frontier Aerospace's growth trajectory," said Bill Bruner, Chief Executive Officer of New Frontier Aerospace. "His proven track record in aerospace business development and deep understanding of both commercial and government markets make him the ideal leader to bring our revolutionary technologies to market. As we transition from development to commercialization, Rich's expertise will be instrumental in establishing NFA as a market leader in next-generation aerospace solutions." The Mjölnir engine represents a reakthrough in propulsion technology, offering unprecedented performance characteristics for both atmospheric and space applications. The Bifröst Orbit Transfer Spacecraft leverages this advanced propulsion system to enable efficient and cost-effective orbital operations. NFA's hypersonic VTOL aircraft, including the Pathfinder and Intercontinental platforms, promise to transform high-speed transportation with their unique combination of hypersonic speeds and vertical takeoff and landing capabilities.



"I'm excited to join New Frontier Aerospace at such a transformative time in the aerospace industry," said Pournelle. "The company's innovative approach to propulsion and hypersonic flight represents the future of aerospace technology. I look forward to working with the world-class NFA team to bring these game-changing solutions to customers across commercial, defense, and space markets." Prior to joining NFA, Pournelle was a Business Development leader at space and rocket technology companies such as Benchmark Space Systems, Nanoracks (acquired by Voyager Technologies $VOYG), and XCOR Aerospace.

About New Frontier Aerospace



New Frontier Aerospace is a leading aerospace company developing advanced propulsion and hypersonic flight technologies. The company's innovative product portfolio includes the Mjölnir engine, Bifröst Orbit Transfer Spacecraft, and hypersonic VTOL aircraft platforms. NFA is committed to transforming air and space transportation with cutting-edge design and breakthrough engineering. For more information, visit https://www.nfaero.com. Contact:

