[September 30, 2025] New Eduthings Features Help Career and Technical Education (CTE) Programs Increase Educator Efficiency and Student Agency Tweet

Innovative districts—including Aldine ISD, Dallas ISD, Miami-Dade County Public Schools—use the groundbreaking platform from iCEV to streamline CTE data management and reporting LUBBOCK, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs continue to expand and grow in importance, CTE leaders across the country rely on the Eduthings platform to easily and securely manage, analyze, and report on CTE data related to the things that matter most: industry-based certifications, work-based learning (WBL), career and technical student organizations (CTSOs), advisory boards, and inventory. Now, the groundbreaking platform from iCEV includes even more features to increase educator efficiency and, importantly, drive student agency. "It is important for CTE leaders to have a way to continually track CTE data and outcomes and gain insights directly from students so they can adjust their programming as needed," said Clayton Franklin, Chief Product Officer of iCEV. "Eduthings helps with that. With its latest updates and robust data management and reporting capabilities, Eduthings allows CTE leaders to truly analyze and share the data they are collecting so they can better serve their students." In addition to accessibility improvements, the new Eduthings features include: Student-Entered CTSO Participation: Students can now directly enter their own participation in student organizations, helping to drive student agency and ensure data completeness.

Students can now directly enter their own participation in student organizations, helping to drive student agency and ensure data completeness. Student Journaling for WBL: Students can journal about their WBL experiences, giving educators more insight into how stdents perceive the value and relevance of these real-world opportunities

Students can journal about their WBL experiences, giving educators more insight into how stdents perceive the value and relevance of these real-world opportunities Student Industry Certification Uploads: Students can upload images or documents of their earned certifications to help save teachers time and administrative work.



Innovative school districts nationwide—including Aldine Independent School District, Dallas Independent School District, and Miami-Dade County Public Schools—currently use Eduthings to collect, analyze, and share CTE data based on courses, programs of study, students, teachers, and more, as well as to consolidate reporting based on CTE program indicators such as CTE completers/concentrators and CTSO participation. It additionally helps administrators develop reports for various compliance regulations, including those for Perkins V CLNA, state accountability, school and advisory boards, and more.

"As we continue to evolve to keep up with labor markets, we're consistently evaluating student engagement and pathways. This is where Eduthings became a vital source to us," said Brooke Martin, executive director of CTE at Aldine Independent School District in Houston, Texas. "This data management tool allows us to monitor our students in their pathways and identify other industry opportunities for them. We also utilize Eduthings to monitor industry certifications to ensure every student graduates with as many choices and opportunities possible." Eduthings is backed by iCEV's leading customer support and service. The iCEV team has decades of technical expertise and is committed to ensuring the success of CTE programs. To learn more about Eduthings, visit www.icevonline.com/eduthings. To see the platform in action, go here. About iCEV and Eduthings

iCEV offers Eduthings, a powerful data management platform designed to streamline reporting for key components of Career and Technical Education (CTE), including industry certifications, work-based learning, and participation in Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs). Since 1984, iCEV has been a trusted leader in CTE, delivering high-quality curriculum and educational resources that empower educators and students alike. As the most comprehensive online platform for CTE, iCEV provides standards-aligned curriculum across a wide range of subject areas, including agricultural science, trade & industrial education, business & marketing, career exploration, family & consumer science, health science, law enforcement and STEM education. In addition to curriculum, iCEV serves as a certification testing platform for a growing number of recognized industry credentials. Leading companies and organizations choose iCEV to deliver and manage their certification exams. For more information, visit www.icevonline.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-eduthings-features-help-career-and-technical-education-cte-programs-increase-educator-efficiency-and-student-agency-302571254.html SOURCE iCEV

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]