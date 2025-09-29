[September 30, 2025] New Vehicle Health Monitoring in IntelliHub Enables Smarter Fleet Maintenance Tweet

JERICHO, New York, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Thinking Systems, a leading provider of fleet management technology, has introduced a powerful new Vehicle Health feature to its IntelliHub® platform. This new capability gives fleet managers a faster, smarter way to monitor vehicle condition, stay ahead of maintenance issues, and maintain safety compliance. IntelliHub's new Vehicle Health feature gives fleet managers instant insights on DTCs and open recalls. The Vehicle Health feature combines real-time diagnostic trouble code (DTC) monitoring with automated recall tracking in one intuitive interface. Fleet managers can instantly identify vehicles with active DTCs or open recalls using status indicators without navigating through multiple screens. A simple click reveals an organized pop-up view with two tabs: Active DTCs and Open Recalls for quick, actionable insights. "With Vehicle Health, we're helping fleets move from reactive to proactive maintenance," said David Isler, CEO of Forward Thinking Systems. "Instead of waiting for breakdowns or compliance issues, fleet managers now have the information they need to keep vehicles safe, efficient, and on the road." To make these insights immediately actionable, IntelliHub presents vehicle health details right where managers alread work—the vehicle list. Three key elements make it easy to spot and resolve issues quickly:



Smart Visual Indicators – Color-coded icons display each vehicle's health status at a glance, from green checkmarks for no issues to warning symbols for active DTCs or recalls.

– Color-coded icons display each vehicle's health status at a glance, from green checkmarks for no issues to warning symbols for active DTCs or recalls. Active DTC Management – Displays count of active codes and as well as plain-English explanations with a single click. Each entry includes the code (e.g., P0300) and the time/date it first appeared for better scheduling.

– Displays count of active codes and as well as plain-English explanations with a single click. Each entry includes the code (e.g., P0300) and the time/date it first appeared for better scheduling. Comprehensive Recall Tracking – Automatically match each vehicle to the latest recall databases and track resolutions with one-click for compliance documentation. Recalls include year, make and model of vehicle, a clear explanation of the recall, and contact information for vehicle owners. The system refreshes recall data daily and updates DTCs as new data becomes available, ensuring managers always have current information. By consolidating diagnostics and recall tracking into a single, user-friendly interface, IntelliHub eliminates the need to check multiple systems or reports—saving time and reducing risk. "Vehicle Health reflects our commitment to simplifying fleet management through intelligent design," added Isler. "We've made it easier for managers to see what matters most in seconds, not minutes."

The Vehicle Health feature is now available to all IntelliHub® users as part of Forward Thinking Systems' ongoing mission to deliver smarter, safer, and more efficient fleet operations. For more information, please visit ftsgps.com. About Forward Thinking Systems (FTS)

Forward Thinking Systems (FTS) specializes in delivering advanced telematics solutions to both public and private sectors for efficient fleet, driver, and asset management. Established in 2005, FTS has empowered numerous clients and agencies with essential tools and data-driven insights for optimized fleet operations. FTS has facilitated seamless access to automated processes for state emissions and compliance solutions, serving a multitude of fleets nationwide. FTS presents five comprehensive platform offerings — IntelliHub®, Field Warrior®, Route Matrix™, FleetCam®, and DriveShield® — to address diverse challenges in fleet management, asset tracking, ELD compliance, and driver safety across multiple industries on a global scale. Media Contact: Andrew Santosusso, Forward Thinking Systems, [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-vehicle-health-monitoring-in-intellihub-enables-smarter-fleet-maintenance-302568436.html SOURCE Forward Thinking Systems

