[September 30, 2025] New Lytx+ with Geotab Integration: A Video-Powered All-in-One Fleet Safety Solution Launches to Improve and Streamline Operations

Unified Technology Solution Combines the Strength and Experience of Two Market Leaders into One Seamless Experience SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx® Inc., the industry pioneer of video and safety-driven efficiency, announced the general availability of Lytx+™ with Geotab, a solution that integrates Lytx's industry-leading video safety technology and Geotab's award-winning telematics into one seamless platform, streamlining fleet management with unmatched ease, flexibility, and scalability. Additionally, for customers in need of an asset tracking solution, Lytx+ with Geotab is now offering the Geotab GO Anywhere™ device, which is designed to monitor the location of powered and non-powered assets — such as trailers, containers, tools, and equipment — within the Lytx+ with Geotab all-in-one fleet platform. Available now for fleets in the U.S. and Canada, the first Lytx+ offering, Lytx+ with Geotab, helps redefine operational efficiency and safety for fleets. The video-powered unified solution offers fleets one contract, one installation, one user interface, one bill, and one driver app—eliminating complexity and empowering businesses to focus on what matters most: safety, efficiency, simplicity, and cost savings. "Lytx+ with Geotab is setting a new industry standard for all-in-one fleet management," said Chris Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer at Lytx. "With a combined 50 plus years of expertise in data-driven insights, Lytx and Geotab have developed a future-proof platform designed to meet the evolving needs of modern fleets." Customer Success

"After a thorough evaluation of seven driver camera providers, we conducted proof-of-concept trials with three finalists on a subset of our fleet," stated Timothy Martinez, Executive Vice President of Operations at LandCare. "Following careful consideration of factors, including event detection accuracy, user interface experience, reporting capabilities, and training resources, LandCare selected Lytx as the solution best suited to our safety needs. The decision was further supported by the Lytx+ integration with Geotab GO9, providing telematics data for both conventional and electric vehicles." Revolutionizing Fleet Management

The Lytx+ with Geotab integration delivers comprehensive capabilities, including: Best-in-class video safety with real-time driver behavior monitoring, incident detection, and risk management.

Advanced telematics features such as fuel management, vehicle diagnostics, route optimization, and regulatory compliance (including U.S. ELD and IFTA).

On-demand video retrieval and up to 400 hours of continuous footage for accelerated claims processing and service verification.

Market-leading vehicle compatibility, supporting over 9,000 vehicle years, makes, and models — including more than 300 electric vehicles (EVs).

Comprehensive EV support with suitability assessments, battery health reporting, and sustainability metrics.

Fully synchronized, customizable data and reporting for complete operational visibility. Zero Compromises

Unlike other providers, the Lytx+ with Geotab integration eliminates the need to choose between superior video safety and robus telematics. Fleets gain access to:



The most event detection in-cab alerts to help drivers self-correct in real time.

A single, intuitive driver app for all safety and compliance activities.

Fully configurable platform settings to serve unique business needs.

AI precision reinforced by human review — expanding risk detection and accuracy.

A unified data platform that grows alongside your fleet, integrating seamlessly with essential business tools.

Enterprise-grade white glove service and consulting from industry experts. Asset Tracking with Geotab GO Anywhere Device

Available to Lytx+ fleets now, Geotab GO Anywhere is a rugged, battery-powered asset tracker designed to safeguard business-critical assets, including trailers, containers, tools, and equipment. The new asset tracker is fully integrated into the Lytx+ with Geotab platform, enabling organizations to monitor both powered and non-powered assets seamlessly alongside their vehicles. Engineered for real-world conditions, the tracker boasts an IP68/IP69K-rated enclosure to withstand dust, water, high-pressure sprays, vibration, and extreme temperatures. Its compact, tamper-resistant design delivers peace of mind, whether assets are on the move, on-site, or off-grid. Availability

Available now for fleets across North America (U.S. and Canada), the Lytx+ with Geotab all-in-one solution, featuring Geotab GO Anywhere, is ready to scale, adapt, and deliver value for fleets of all sizes — including those transitioning to EVs.

For more information, or to schedule a demo, visit Lytx's all-in-one fleet management page. About Lytx+

Lytx+ is a unified technology solution that combines best-in-class video safety, with industry-leading segment-optimized telematics. This new offering from Lytx offers businesses with commercial or company-owned vehicles the opportunity to simplify their fleet management needs and seamlessly reduce risk, manage compliance, and optimize performance. Lytx+ is designed to deliver comprehensive fleet management solutions that also include unified installation, billing, login and reporting interfaces, applications, and support. The first Lytx+ solution, Lytx+ with Geotab, is available now for customers in the U.S. and Canada. About Lytx

Every day, companies send their most valuable assets into the world. Their people. Their equipment. Their reputations. For nearly three decades, Lytx has given fleets the tools to manage and protect all the assets they have in motion – helping them stay connected with their field operations so they can focus on delivering value and growing their businesses. Using proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to power our video safety and video telematics solutions, Lytx helps protect and connect more than 5.5 million drivers and thousands of fleets, including more than half of the 10 largest carriers in North America. Lytx's powerful network of partners and resellers further extends the reach and impact of our technologies across more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx or to connect with us, visit www.lytx.com , LinkedIn , @lytx on X, Facebook or YouTube . About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views. "Lytx+" and the Lytx+ logo are trademarks of Lytx, Inc. "Geotab" and the Geotab logo are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. in the United States and other countries. Contact:

Jason Andersen

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lytx-with-geotab-integration-a-video-powered-all-in-one-fleet-safety-solution-launches-to-improve-and-streamline-operations-302571074.html SOURCE Lytx, Inc.

