[September 30, 2025] New ZOLL Zenix Monitor/Defibrillator Receives FDA Approval

ZOLL®, an Asahi Kasei company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced today that Zenix®, the company's most clinically advanced and easy-to-use professional monitor/defibrillator, has received premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Zenix monitor/defibrillator is a groundbreaking device that redefines efficiency, clarity, and intelligence in both EMS and hospital settings. Built from years of feedback from customers, Zenix combines intuitive design with powerful functionality to enhance patient care and automate workflows for ease-of-use. Featuring a large, durable touchscreen, Zenix provides critical information when it's needed. With on-the-fly customization, healthcare professionals can make real-time adjustments, helping them stay in control during high-pressure situations. Equipped with ZOLL's innovative Real BVM Help® and exclusive Real CPR Help® technology, Zenix gives healthcare providers real-time clinical feedback to improve ventilation quality and deliver high-quality CPR.1 The advanced technology of Zenix empowers EMS teams and hospital clinicians to make informed, confident decisions and ensure they are delivering exceptional patient care, every time. "Whether you are a hospital clinician or an EMS professional, the ZOLL Zenix monitor/defibrillator is designed to work the way you work," said Elijah White, President of ZOLL Acute Care Technology. "Zenix is our most advanced monitor/defibrillator, and yet it's incredibly easy to use-virtually all functions of the device are accessible with three screen-touches or less. Along with the X Series® and R Series®, Zenix extends ZOLL's leadership in professional monitors/defibrillators with unique features and intuitive design." The Zenix monitor/defibrillator is available now to customers in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, call 800.348.9011 or visit www.zoll.com/zenix.







1. Drennan et al. 10.1016/j.resuscitation.2024.110381. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39299509/

About ZOLL ZOLL, an Asahi Kasei company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. With products for defibrillation and cardiac monitoring, circulation enhancement and CPR feedback, supersaturated oxygen therapy, data management, ventilation, therapeutic temperature management, and sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, as well as lay rescuers, improve patient outcomes in critical cardiopulmonary conditions. For more information, visit www.zoll.com. About Asahi Kasei The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes, and Material. Its healthcare operations include devices and systems for critical care, products and services for the manufacture of biotherapeutics, and a growing portfolio of specialty pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com. Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/. Copyright © 2025 ZOLL Medical Corporation. All rights reserved. ZOLL, Zenix, Real BVM Help, Real CPR Help, X Series and R Series are registered trademarks of ZOLL Medical Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Asahi Kasei is a registered trademark of Asahi Kasei Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250926693004/en/

