[September 30, 2025] New FERF Report Finds C-Suite Distance Can Hinder Strategic Value in B2B Payments Tweet

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF), the independent non-profit research affiliate of Financial Executives International (FEI), today released the findings of Strategic B2B Payments in the Digital Age. The new report examines the current landscape of B2B payment processes, identifying key pain points facing corporations and highlighting how innovative organizations are evolving their payment systems for digital competitiveness. The research examines payment process structures, the interplay between finance teams and these systems, and provides a framework of best practices to transform payment operations into a strategic asset. The report was produced in partnership with Boost Payment Solutions, a recognized leader in global B2B payments. "Payments are the lifeblood of any business," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of Financial Executives International and Financial Education & Research Foundation. "That's why it's essential for companies to align their payments strategy with overall corporate objectives, unlocking advantages such as greater efficiency, faster execution, and improved decision-making." Key Highlights Include:

The State of B2B Payments 78% of companies reported that the B2B payment processes could be improved.

70% of respondents indicated the B2B AP processes were at least half manually operated, and almost 70% for AR.

51% of B2B payments were made via ACH/Bank transfer, followed by checks (22%), wire transfers (13%), static commercial cards (8%), virtual commercial cards (3%), and other (2%). Framework for Improvement for Digital Environment 64% are interested in automating AP processes further.

80% of companies with the most significant need to address B2B payment processes are unable to, citing budget concerns, insufficient executive buy-in, and other priorities. Best Practices Convert legacy methods to digital payment methods -- 26% of all payments at smaller companies are made via check.

Increase automation across the B2B payment process -- 60% of AR teams cited delayed or missing remittance details as the number one pain point. Fully consider the total costs and benefits of a payment method -- 59% of companies cite cost of acceptance as the most significant concern when accepting B2B payments, but don't consider DSO and other key impacts on cash flow.



Dean M. Leavitt , Founder and CEO of Boost Payment Solutions. "This report underscores the need for companies to work with a bold, vigilant, and strategic B2B payments partner that understands the business challenges organizations face and can deliver digital solutions purpose-built to drive efficiency, resiliency, and growth." Methodology and Sources

The Financial Education & Research Foundation and Boost Payment Solutions collaborated to develop a research survey and interview questions designed to address the state of B2B payment processes today, uncover the existing pain points companies are currently facing, and explore how they're transforming their B2B payment processes as they seek to compete in the digital age. The report and its findings are based on a survey distributed to FEI members, with representatives from over 130 companies participating. To supplement the survey findings, FERF researchers conducted interviews with finance professionals from five different companies, representing the agtech, information technology, gaming, logistics, and construction sectors.

The full report can be viewed: https://bit.ly/46ycNRC About FERF

Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF) is the non-profit 501(c)(3) research affiliate of Financial Executives International (FEI). FERF researchers identify key financial issues and develop impartial, timely research reports for FEI members and nonmembers alike, in a variety of publication formats. FERF relies primarily on voluntary tax-deductible contributions from corporations and individuals, and publications can be accessed at www.financialexecutives.org/Research. About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit www.financialexecutives.org for more information. About Boost Payment Solutions

Boost Payment Solutions is the global leader in B2B payments with a technology platform that is purpose-built to meet the complex demands of today's commercial trading partners. Our multi-patented proprietary technology solutions bridge the needs of buyers and suppliers around the world, eliminating friction and delivering process efficiency, payment security, data insights and revenue optimization. Boost was founded in 2009 and operates in 180+ countries. Smarter B2B stars with Boost. Learn more at www.boostb2b.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ferf-report-finds-c-suite-distance-can-hinder-strategic-value-in-b2b-payments-302569823.html SOURCE Financial Executives International (FEI)

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]