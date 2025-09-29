[September 30, 2025] New Leaders, Bold Vision: Data Axle Names Townsend and Cunningham to Drive Innovation Across Data, AI, and Marketing Tweet

Executive appointments reinforce Data Axle's role as the partner for brands shaping customer-centric growth DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Axle, a leader in data-driven solutions that create meaningful connections between companies and people, today announced the appointments of Wayne Townsend as chief product officer (CPO) and Natalie Cunningham as senior vice president (SVP) of marketing, industry leaders who will help power Data Axle's next chapter. Their mandate is clear: accelerate the company's vision by uniting product innovation and marketing strategy so brands can take control of their data, embrace AI responsibly, and turn insight into growth. "For more than 50 years, clients from SMBs to Fortune 500s have trusted Data Axle to help forge meaningful connections with their customers and promote growth," said Andrew Frawley, CEO of Data Axle. "That trust is built on a foundation of accurate, well-governed data. But the challenges and opportunities facing marketers today—privacy, personalization, and now generative AI—require more than a strong foundation. Wayne and Natalie bring the deep expertise and fresh vision needed to carry that trust into the future, turning data into smarter decisions, stronger loyalty, and measurable business outcomes." Townsend, formerly chief strategic growth officer at Epsilon, brings more than 30 years of experience driving enterprise ransformation, SaaS innovation, and large-scale go-to-market strategy across data-driven marketing, adtech, martech, and analytics. As CPO, he will oversee product strategy, development, and innovation across Data Axle's comprehensive portfolio, ensuring every solution empowers brands to unify and activate their data for intelligent marketing, AI enablement, and enduring customer relationships.



"Brands don't have a data availability problem today. They have a data relevance problem," said Townsend. "A single snapshot of a buyer isn't enough; marketers need to connect personal and professional profiles—combining what people do, what they care about, and how they engage—to create a unified view that powers more intelligent, relevant omnichannel campaigns. AI opens the door to enormous possibilities, but without the right data strategy, more volume can create confusion instead of value. What excites me about Data Axle is how brands can quickly turn insights into coordinated action, using AI to accelerate results rather than add complexity." Cunningham, a career B2B marketer and two-time martech CMO, has held senior leadership roles at Terminus, Conga, and other high-growth SaaS and services companies. She is widely recognized for her ability to resonate with marketers and transform marketing organizations into engines of relevance and growth. As SVP of marketing, Cunningham will shape how Data Axle connects with its customers, tells its story, and expands its influence with modern marketing buyers, leading brand, communications, product marketing, and demand generation.

"Marketers' realities are always shifting. That's nothing new—we're always evolving. But today's CMOs are facing a once-in-a-generation transformation: Generative AI has flat-out changed the game," said Natalie Cunningham. "Using AI to operate with leaner teams, increase productivity, and reduce budgets is table stakes. The brands that win know that's not enough. Top-performing marketing teams are leaning on clean, connected data as their ultimate differentiator in a world full of 'AI slop.' Data Axle is uniquely built to deliver that advantage, and I'm eager to amplify how we empower marketers to achieve measurable results with confidence." The appointments of Townsend and Cunningham further position Data Axle to push the boundaries of what's possible with data and AI. By combining innovative products with strategic partnerships, the company is helping clients orchestrate complex data, turn insights into action, and achieve outcomes that drive real business impact. About Data Axle

Data Axle is a leader in data solutions that drive meaningful connections between companies and people. We harness data, AI, and technology to create authentic, personalized experiences to improve our clients' business performance. Recognized for delivering innovative B2B and B2C solutions and exceptional service for more than five decades, our global team is dedicated to helping businesses and nonprofits of all sizes thrive. Visit www.data-axle.com to learn more. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-leaders-bold-vision-data-axle-names-townsend-and-cunningham-to-drive-innovation-across-data-ai-and-marketing-302569751.html SOURCE Data Axle

