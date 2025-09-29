[September 30, 2025] New Study Reveals Challenges and Opportunities of Using AI Chatbots for Estate Planning Tweet

EncorEstate Plans (Encore), the most comprehensive and customizable estate planning and trust funding solution for advisors, announces a groundbreaking study that reveals that consumers and advisors should approach AI chatbot-generated estate planning advice with caution. The study "Are AI Chatbots Reliable for Estate Planning?" compared the accuracy of leading AI chatbots-ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Mode-when answering 46 estate planning questions. Encore's team of experienced estate planners and paralegals scored each chatbot's response on a traditional A-F scale to replicate how clients would use AI for estate planning. The findings indicate accuracy varies widely: Claude and Perplexity scored the most A and B grades, while ChatGPT and Google AI Mode received significantly more D and F grades. In particular, Google AI Mode failed to answer over half of the queries, and ChatGPT missed critical questions, raising reliability concerns for both advisors and consumers. "Clients often turn to AI for quick estate planning advice, but our study shows technology can't replace the nuanced expertise of human professionals," said Matt Morris, CEO of EncorEstate Plans. "AI chatbots can be helpful for basic understanding, but only a qualified estate planner ensures accuracy and context in the real world." KEY FINDINGS: AI CHATBOT ACCURACY AND RISKS The report highlights risks such as misleading or incomplete advice, scenarios familiar to advisors who've seen clients present questionable AI-generated trust language or estate documents. According to the study, each chatbot's output differs widely, and the high variability puts pressure on clients to discern correct information, underscoring the ongoing need for human review in estate planning. As estate planning software and AI-powered guidance continue to evolve, Encore encourages advisors to use technology as a starting point for conversations, but to remain vigilant in reviewing all documents and recommendations. The stdy was conducted in collaboration with a team of financial planning professionals, including Matthew Boersen, CFP®, CFA; Daniel M. Kopp, MA, MS, CFP®, MQFP®; Andrew Kulha, JD, CFP®; Scott Leonard, CFP®; Cristina Livadary, CFP®, RLP®; and Chelsea Ransom-Cooper, CFP®. Their deep expertise represents a cross-section of leading independent advisory firms.



"I've seen clients increasingly turning to AI tools for answers on complex financial and estate planning questions," stated Cristina Livadary, CFP®, RLP®, Co-founder and CEO of Mana Financial Life Design. "This study from EncorEstate Plans sheds light on what I've observed firsthand. While large language models can be useful for framing the initial questions, they quickly reach their limits when nuance and legal precision are most important. The risk with AI is that it can sound authoritative while being wrong, which can mislead clients into a false sense of confidence. In my view, the most powerful approach is to use technology to spark curiosity, then rely on experts to get it right." The biggest risk for consumers using AI chatbots for estate planning advice is that the information could be incomplete, misleading, and or legally incorrect, which may result in estate plans that fail to reflect the person's true wishes and or do not hold up in court, leaving families exposed to costly errors or unintended consequences that cannot be fixed once the consumer is no longer present to correct them. Even when chatbots become significantly more accurate and nuanced, estate planning will still require skilled professionals to ensure that every detail is accurately handled and tailored to each client's needs, underscoring that the human component is irreplaceable for comprehensive, legally sound results.

The full study, including the questions that were asked of the chatbots, detailed scoring breakdown, and recommendations for future research, is available from Encore here. ABOUT ENCORESTATE PLANS EncorEstate Plans is the #1 estate planning software for RIAs by market share according to the 2025 Kitces AdvisorTech Survey. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Seattle, EncorEstate Plans is the most comprehensive and customizable estate planning and trust funding platform for advisors. The company's technology and support team empower advisors to efficiently facilitate the creation, updating, and funding of estate plans, all under the advisor's brand. All of this is reflected in EncorEstate Plans having the lowest customer churn (<1%) and highest momentum (11%) in the last 12 months according to the latest Kitces AdvisorTech Survey. The Encore platform has been named an "All Star" for the second consecutive year by the T3/Inside Information Software Survey, earning the highest average user rating (8.47 out of 10). Encore has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and customers for its focus on leveraging its human estate planners, attorneys, and paralegals to be advisors' estate planning back office, and placing value on higher service touch over pure technology solutions. Advisors who want white glove service, high-touch estate planning software should use EncorEstate Plans and its human estate planner review and unlimited support at no cost. For more information, visit www.EncorEstatePlans.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250930717985/en/

