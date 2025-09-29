[September 29, 2025] NEW SERVICE: BETE's Advanced Spray Laboratory Ensures Confidence in Finding the Perfect Spray Solution Tweet

CINCINNATI, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BETE, a division of EXAIR, has the ability to engineer and design quality nozzles for any spray application, which offers an advantage and resource for customers. BETE offers a world-class spray research laboratory to help customers solve challenging and critical problems or validate research and development. With tools like physical spray testing, computer modeling, and in-house manufacturing and fabrication abilities, BETE's Spray Lab helps to ensure solution confidence for industrial processes. BETE's Lab Services can handle every step of the process when designing a spray system. Working with the customer to determine objectives and constraints, BETE Engineers utilize their extensive knowledge of fluid dynamics to identify the ideal solution. Using physical testing, they analyze factors such as droplet size, spray reach and spray angle. Afterwards, the engineer will model solutions using their computational fluid dynamics software to understand how it would work in a customer's process. And with manufacturing next door to the lab, design will work hand in hand with manufacturing to build custom solutions from the ground up. BETE's Advanced Spray Engineering Services is one of the many resources available to customers. They can test everything from how a misting nozzle would help a process to designing fully automated spray systems for massive industrial processes. Take advantage of BETE's expertise by contacting their spray laboratory and scheduling a visit to learn more about the products and services their performance spray engineering has to offer. https://exair.co/blab







