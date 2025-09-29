[September 25, 2025] New York Life and the Bronx YMCAs Announce $75,000 Donation Through Strikeout Series Partnership Tweet

New York Life and the three Bronx YMCA branches today announced a $75,000 donation through the company's Strikeout Series partnership with the New York Yankees. The funding will support recreation, supplies, and enrichment programs for the thousands of local children and families the Castle Hill, Northeast Bronx, and La Central YMCAs serve. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924685759/en/ New York Life donated $75,000 to three Bronx YMCAs to support recreation, supplies, and enrichment programs through the company's Strikeout Series partnership with the New York Yankees. The donation was presented by Heather Nesle, President of the New York Life Foundation, Maria Collins, Vice President, New York Life Foundation, Bianca O'Brien, Managing Partner, New York Life, and Brian Smith, New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Corporate / Community Relations to Meishay Gattis, Executive Director, Northeast Bronx YMCA, Sharlene Brown, Executive Director, Castle Hill YMCA, Nadia Arroyo, Executive Director, La Central YMCA, on September 24, 2025 at Yankee Stadium. Through its relationship with the New York Yankees, New York Life is committed to positively impact local communities, contributing to the development and well-being of young people, and helping individuals and families build secure futures. This is the second year of New York Life's Strikeout Series, through which New York Life has donated $175,000 to-date to local youth programs. On-Field Recognition at Yankee Stadium

The donation will officially be presented on-field at Yankee Stadium before the September 24 game against the Chicago White Sox. Heather Nesle, President of the New York Life Foundation, and Brian Smith, New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Corporate/Community Relations, will be joined by Meishay Gattis, Executive Director of the Northeast Bronx Y, Sharlene Brown, Executive Director of the Castle Hill YMCA, and Nadia Arroyo, Executive Director of the La Central YMCA for the check presentation. More than 50 members of the Bronx YMCAs will attend the game to witness the presentation and take in the action. "We're proud to partner with the New York Yankees on the Strikeout Series, which expands access to meaningful resources and experiences for Bronx youth," said Nesle. "The Bronx YMCA plays a vital role in supporting young people's growth and resilience, and we're honored to support programs that create lasting impact in the community." Community Engagement Enhanced with Yankees Legend Visit

On Sept. 22, representatives from New York Life and the New York Yankees - including Bronx Bombers legend Willie Radolph - made a special visit to the Northeast Bronx Y, surprising local school children and participating in various enrichment activities. Additionally, the children and staff received Yankees-branded gifts and took photos with the six-time All-Star. This new, hands-on and in-person component of our community engagement embodies New York Life's commitment to providing multi-faceted support to neighborhood service providers that help families live and learn.



Randolph, a longtime favorite among Yankees fans, served as the team's second baseman from 1976 to 1988 and has six Yankees World Series rings, earning two as a player (1977-78) and four as a coach (1996, 1998-2000). He remains one of the most respected figures in franchise history. "We're thrilled to partner with New York Life once again to support fellow New Yorkers through the Strikeout Series," said Smith. "This donation reinforces our shared goal of supporting local institutions that uplift families through thoughtful educational and recreational programming. New York Life has been a wonderful and enthusiastic partner on this initiative, and we look forward to growing our collaborative community efforts in the years ahead."

Innovative Community Investment

Through the Strikeout Series, New York Life pledged to donate $100 for each strikeout recorded by a New York Yankees pitcher during regular season home games, up to $75,000. With 681 strikeouts recorded through September 23, New York Life is fulfilling its commitment and donating the full amount to the Bronx YMCA. "The YMCA of Greater New York deeply appreciates the support, partnership, and generosity of New York Life and the New York Yankees," said Gattis. "The donation from the 2025 Strikeout Series will enable us to expand our programming and resources, providing access to opportunities that foster growth, connection, and brighter futures for Bronx children and families." The program demonstrates New York Life and the New York Yankees' shared commitment to positively impacting Bronx communities through innovative partnerships that support youth development and create lasting change. Building on a Successful Community Partnership

Since the Strikeout Series program launched in 2024, New York Life has donated $175,000 to local organizations, showing how sports partnerships can be powerful vehicles for community investment and social good. The Strikeout Series unites New York Life's philanthropic mission with the Yankees' strong tradition of community engagement, amplifying impact for local youth through community-based philanthropy with tangible outcomes. The partnership leverages the unique ability of sports to bring people together and inspire communities, while the Yankees' deep ties to the Bronx make them a natural hometown partner for New York Life. Bronx Y locations serve thousands of children and families with education, recreation and enrichment programs. The donation will support essential supplies, programming and experiences that build confidence, community and resilience among Bronx youth, aligning with New York Life's emphasis on providing trusted, grassroots support where families live and learn. About New York Life

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States1 and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, disability income insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2 About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 World Series championships and 41 American League pennants. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award winner again in 2025. The venue is also home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognizable brands in the world. About the YMCA of Greater New York

For more than 170 years, the YMCA of Greater New York has been where New Yorkers find their purpose, their people, and their place. As New York City's leading nonprofit health and well-being organization, the Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by providing access and opportunities for all to learn, grow, and thrive. We provide a place to play, to be healthy, and to give back. We give parents childcare, young adults job training, seniors a way to connect, and children a safe place to go. By bringing people together from different backgrounds, perspectives, and generations, the Y improves overall health and well-being, ignites youth empowerment, and connects and supports diverse communities across New York City. Follow the Y on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ymcanyc. 1 Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/2/2025. For methodology, see https://fortune.com/ranking/fortune500/2025/#methodology.

2 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 5/16/2025: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aa1), Standard & Poor's (AA+). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924685759/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]