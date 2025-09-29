TMCnet News
|
New York Life and the Bronx YMCAs Announce $75,000 Donation Through Strikeout Series Partnership
New York Life and the three Bronx YMCA branches today announced a $75,000 donation through the company's Strikeout Series partnership with the New York Yankees. The funding will support recreation, supplies, and enrichment programs for the thousands of local children and families the Castle Hill, Northeast Bronx, and La Central YMCAs serve.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924685759/en/
New York Life donated $75,000 to three Bronx YMCAs to support recreation, supplies, and enrichment programs through the company's Strikeout Series partnership with the New York Yankees. The donation was presented by Heather Nesle, President of the New York Life Foundation, Maria Collins, Vice President, New York Life Foundation, Bianca O'Brien, Managing Partner, New York Life, and Brian Smith, New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Corporate / Community Relations to Meishay Gattis, Executive Director, Northeast Bronx YMCA, Sharlene Brown, Executive Director, Castle Hill YMCA, Nadia Arroyo, Executive Director, La Central YMCA, on September 24, 2025 at Yankee Stadium. Through its relationship with the New York Yankees, New York Life is committed to positively impact local communities, contributing to the development and well-being of young people, and helping individuals and families build secure futures. This is the second year of New York Life's Strikeout Series, through which New York Life has donated $175,000 to-date to local youth programs.
On-Field Recognition at Yankee Stadium
"We're proud to partner with the New York Yankees on the Strikeout Series, which expands access to meaningful resources and experiences for Bronx youth," said Nesle. "The Bronx YMCA plays a vital role in supporting young people's growth and resilience, and we're honored to support programs that create lasting impact in the community."
Community Engagement Enhanced with Yankees Legend Visit
Randolph, a longtime favorite among Yankees fans, served as the team's second baseman from 1976 to 1988 and has six Yankees World Series rings, earning two as a player (1977-78) and four as a coach (1996, 1998-2000). He remains one of the most respected figures in franchise history.
"We're thrilled to partner with New York Life once again to support fellow New Yorkers through the Strikeout Series," said Smith. "This donation reinforces our shared goal of supporting local institutions that uplift families through thoughtful educational and recreational programming. New York Life has been a wonderful and enthusiastic partner on this initiative, and we look forward to growing our collaborative community efforts in the years ahead."
Innovative Community Investment
"The YMCA of Greater New York deeply appreciates the support, partnership, and generosity of New York Life and the New York Yankees," said Gattis. "The donation from the 2025 Strikeout Series will enable us to expand our programming and resources, providing access to opportunities that foster growth, connection, and brighter futures for Bronx children and families."
The program demonstrates New York Life and the New York Yankees' shared commitment to positively impacting Bronx communities through innovative partnerships that support youth development and create lasting change.
Building on a Successful Community Partnership
The Strikeout Series unites New York Life's philanthropic mission with the Yankees' strong tradition of community engagement, amplifying impact for local youth through community-based philanthropy with tangible outcomes. The partnership leverages the unique ability of sports to bring people together and inspire communities, while the Yankees' deep ties to the Bronx make them a natural hometown partner for New York Life.
Bronx Y locations serve thousands of children and families with education, recreation and enrichment programs. The donation will support essential supplies, programming and experiences that build confidence, community and resilience among Bronx youth, aligning with New York Life's emphasis on providing trusted, grassroots support where families live and learn.
About New York Life
About the New York Yankees
About the YMCA of Greater New York
1 Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/2/2025. For methodology, see https://fortune.com/ranking/fortune500/2025/#methodology.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924685759/en/