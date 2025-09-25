TMCnet News
|
NEW RESEARCH DETAILS STATE OF MOBILE MARKETING FROM ACQUISITION TO ATTRIBUTION
Report from Branch Spotlights Importance of Retention, Impact of Recent Privacy Changes
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch, the industry's leading linking and measurement partner for the enterprise, today released its State of App Growth survey report, which shows just 8% of companies surveyed have a fully unified view of their app marketing performance across multiple channels. Additionally, only 18% are very confident in their ability to accurately attribute app installs.
Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/branch-metrics/9319751-en-branch-state-of-app-growth-survey-results
"Too often, marketers think growth comes from pouring more money into acquisition," said Paula Mantle, VP of Marketing at Branch. "But the brands breaking through are the ones doubling down on retention, engagement and consistency across every platform. An active, loyal user base is the real growth engine."
Key Findings
Privacy
User Retention
Branch, in collaboration with GlobalSurveyz, collected over 700 survey responses from marketing and product executives at global companies to learn their top mobile attribution, user acquisition, retention and measurement challenges.
To access the full survey results, download the State of App Growth report here.
About Branch
Media Contact: For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-details-state-of-mobile-marketing-from-acquisition-to-attribution-302563575.html
SOURCE Branch Metrics