New Jersey Hall of Fame Announces Danny DeVito as Host of the 17th Annual Induction Ceremony

JBJ Soul Kitchen Founder Dorothea Bongiovi, Educator Drury Thorp, and Renowned Physicist Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson To Be Inducted EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Actor, Comedian, and Filmmaker Danny DeVito will return as host of the 17th Annual New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) Induction Ceremony on November 21, 2025, at The Rink @ The Arena at American Dream in East Rutherford. NJHOF will celebrate its newest class of Jersey legends just steps from its permanent home at American Dream. Limited tickets are available at NJHallofFame.org . In addition to the previously announced Class of 2025 inductees , NJHOF will induct three trailblazers whose innovation and compassion are making an impact across New Jersey:



Unsung Hero Dorothea Bongiovi is the founder and program director of JBJ Soul Kitchen, a "pay-it-forward" community restaurant model that serves in-need and paying customers to address issues of insecurity while connecting people to critical resources.

Educator of the Year Drury Thorp is a passionate educator known for innovative, student-centered teaching that inspires curiosity, deep thinking, and civic engagement. She creates meaningful, real-world learning experiences that empower students and strengthen communities. Education, Research, Engineering, and Science The Honorable Shirley Ann Jackson, Ph.D., is president emerita of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, former chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, theoretical physicist at AT&T Bell Labs, and recipient of the National Medal of Science. "From world-renowned talents to community leaders, this year's honorees reflect the full spectrum of what it means to be a hero," said NJHOF Chairman Jon F. Hanson. "NJHOF exists to provide the next generation with role models who show that excellence can be achieved on the stage, in the classroom, and in neighborhoods across our state." ABOUT THE NJHOF: Because everyone needs a hero, the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) honors citizens who have made invaluable contributions to society, the State of New Jersey, and the world beyond. Since 2008, the NJHOF has hosted 16 ceremonies for more than 240 notable individuals and groups in recognition of their induction into the Hall of Fame. The NJHOF endeavors to present school children with significant and impactful role models to show that they can, and should, strive for excellence. The NJHOF is thankful for the support of its many sponsors, like Hackensack Meridian Health, without which none of our endeavors would be possible. For more information, go to www.njhalloffame.org . CONTACTS:

