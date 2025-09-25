TMCnet News
New SAS Retrieval Agent Manager supercharges generative and agentic AI
Transforming unstructured data into quick and relevant insights and better business decisions
CARY, N.C., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 80% of enterprise data is in unstructured formats such as text and images, and this huge amount of data is growing 50% – 60% annually. Unlocking its value is one of the most significant challenges – and opportunities -- for GenAI.
"SAS Retrieval Agent Manager transforms fragmented, unstructured information into actionable enterprise knowledge."
Too often, however, current GenAI approaches are code-heavy, complex and inefficient. They fail to deliver consistent and compelling results.
Enter a new AI offering from SAS, a leader in data and AI, that supercharges business productivity. SAS® Retrieval Agent Manager (RAM) streamlines the process of transforming raw unstructured data within a company's knowledge base into quick and relevant answers that support better business decisions.
RAM addresses fundamental challenges faced by all industries and business leaders, including how to:
"SAS Retrieval Agent Manager transforms fragmented, unstructured information into actionable enterprise knowledge, to make more informed decisions faster," said Kathy Lange, Research Director for the AI and Automation practice at analyst firm IDC. "By leveraging generative and agentic AI, RAM provides a user-friendly interface to build and modernize organizational processes without overhauling existing systems."
How it works
RAM ingests and processes unstructured documents and evaluates and selects the best configurations for rapid interaction with those documents via an API or chatbot. RAM also supports the plug-ad-play use of GenAI services such as LLMs and vector databases. And it adds an agentic AI layer to automate complex workflows grounded with enterprise data.
Cross-industry applications
Manufacturing spotlight: Supercharging predictive maintenance
With RAM, manufacturers can effectively navigate through huge amounts of unstructured, textual data – legacy manuals, previous maintenance and inspection reports, vendor records, field service bulletins, and scattered documentation including notes and emails – to quickly determine the core issue and the best response.
RAM complements existing machine learning-based predictive maintenance by retrieving relevant repair and maintenance information and generating clear work orders for engineers and technicians.
Trustworthiness baked in
The new SAS solution does not use enterprise data to train or fine-tune an LLM. Rather, it keeps the data and LLM separate, creating a knowledge service that brings together the corporate data and LLM at the right time to generate a relevant and timely response.
"SAS Retrieval Agent Manager can scale to very large data volumes that are updated continually," said Jason Mann, VP of IoT at SAS. "RAM makes it easier for a company to apply technologies like chatbots and conversational AI to its corporate knowledge base, integrate GenAI-powered knowledge services into existing applications via robust APIs, and support the development of AI agents."
While AI remains the hottest area in business and tech today, many people and organizations struggle to use it effectively. RAM can help these organizations use AI to deliver value.
