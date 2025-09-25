[September 25, 2025] New GS1 US Research Offers Companies a Roadmap to Supply Chain Modernization Through Intelligent Data Capture Tweet

Findings highlight how 2D barcodes and standards-based systems improve accuracy, traceability, and collaboration at scale EWING, N.J., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new VDC research report commissioned by GS1 US explores how intelligent data capture – powered by two-dimensional (2D) barcodes and global standards – is transforming logistics operations across industries. The report, "Advancing Logistics Operations Through Intelligent Data Capture," outlines a path for companies seeking to modernize their supply chains and meet growing demands for transparency, speed and efficiency. Despite strong momentum toward automation, the findings reveal that many companies still face significant operational challenges, ranging from outdated scanning systems to inconsistent labeling practices. Key challenges in logistics environments today include the following: 70% of logistics operations experience barcode readability issues weekly due to poor label quality, inconsistent labeling or outdated scanning systems

43% of companies seek increased transparency in sourcing and traceability

36% of companies aim to improve inventory management and asset tracking

47% of companies cite enhanced information exchange for investing in 2D barcodes The research highlights that to move products efficiently through the supply chain and build resilience against potential disruptions, organizations must adopt more-automated, standards-based data capture. 2D barcodes such as QR codes and GS1 DataMatrix store vastly more information – up o 7,000 characters compared to 48 in one-dimensional barcodes such as the GS1-128. Many companies still rely on legacy systems that can't parse 2D data despite their increased investment in automation and data capture tools.



"In today's fast-paced, data-driven supply chain environment, outdated logistics systems, fragmented labeling practices and manual processes are no longer sustainable," said Gena Morgan, vice president, Global Standards, GS1 US. "The need for real-time traceability, inventory management and smooth operations calls for more-standardized logistics practices. In order for products to move efficiently through the supply chain in a system that can adapt to potential disruptions, more-automated data capture that builds on the foundation of supply chain standards is paramount." GS1 Standards are already used globally to streamline product identification, enable real-time visibility and improve coordination among supply chain partners. By incorporating 2D barcodes that carry detailed product data – such as lot/batch codes, expiration dates and serial numbers – companies can improve transparency, reduce labeling errors and eliminate the need for relabeling or manual intervention.

Morgan added, "As pressure builds to strengthen traceability, automate fulfillment and reduce waste, the findings show that businesses across industries – from retail and food to healthcare and apparel –can make meaningful progress by voluntarily adopting 2D barcodes and GS1 Standards. These proven enablers support faster, more accurate product identification and seamless data exchange from source to shelf." To access the report, "Advancing Logistics Operations through Intelligent Data Capture," visit www.gs1us.org/logistics. For more information about GS1 US, visit www.gs1us.org . About GS1 US

GS1 US® enables companies to power their supply chains to deliver safe, consistent, authentic, and trusted experiences. Best known as a source for UPC barcodes, GS1 is a not-for-profit, global data standards organization that creates a common language for companies to identify, capture, and share trusted data that links their physical and digital supply chains. Millions of businesses around the world power commerce with GS1 Standards. Learn more at www.gs1us.org . View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-gs1-us-research-offers-companies-a-roadmap-to-supply-chain-modernization-through-intelligent-data-capture-302566978.html SOURCE GS1 US

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]