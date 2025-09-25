[September 25, 2025] New Oracle Government Data Intelligence for Agriculture Helps World Leaders Create More Resilient Food Systems Tweet

AI application securely aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to continually provide greater insight into the critical drivers of food security NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Nations General Assembly -- Helping increase food system resiliency across the globe, Oracle today announced Oracle Government Data Intelligence for Agriculture. Available today, the AI solution provides comprehensive visibility into agricultural data and crop performance so world leaders and government agencies can better monitor production, forecast issues that could lead to food insecurity, and automate response plans to mitigate risk. See the solution in action at: https://www.oracle.com/government/digital-government/#agriculture-food-security "Food security is a global challenge that impacts all nations," said Mike Sicilia, CEO, Oracle. "With current advances in cloud computing, AI, and satellite technology, we can completely transform agriculture operations to support more predictable outputs. Oracle Data Intelligence for Agriculture brings these elements together in one secure system to help nations get the visibility and predictive insights they need to proactively drive greater food system resiliency." Real-time agriculturl insights





Governments around the world are often unable to get accurate, timely data about agriculture performance and risks that would enable them to better address potential harvest shortfalls or overproduction. Built on the security, performance, and scalability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Government Data Intelligence for Agriculture aggregates massive data sets from a broad range of sources, including proprietary and open government-owned data, satellite imagery, weather feeds, detailed soil information, historical crop records, and more, to provide critical insights into the interconnected systems and environmental factors that impact agricultural production and distribution. With powerful AI models designed for the acute challenges facing the industry, the application can forecast crop yield, detect potential threats, model impact of proposed intervention programs, and quantify risks to provide governments with the data needed to make more strategic agriculture planning and resource allocation decisions.

"We believe technology holds the key to helping Rwanda address some of our largest societal issues," said Hon. Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT & Innovation, Rwanda. "Working with Oracle, we are looking at how AI-enabled solutions like Agriculture Data Intelligence can provide vital insights to help us forecast crop production and support better, more timely decisions that can build a more resilient food system for our people." Designed for ministry teams focused on threat assessment, food security monitoring, and response strategies, Government Agriculture Data Intelligence insights are delivered on comprehensive dashboards that provide clear visibility into the progress being made towards a country's primary agricultural goals and forecast. The system continually monitors information and crop yield progress to autonomously alert users to pending issues. With these insights, leaders can develop, and model threat response and intervention plans or policy decisions informed by the system's identification of best practices. Results of the actions are fed back into the solution to enhance the system's understanding and improve future response recommendations. Government Data Intelligence for Agriculture is part of the Oracle Digital Government Suite, a comprehensive set of solutions that helps governments accelerate digital transformation by addressing their most complex societal challenges with modern solutions spanning cloud infrastructure, AI, development tools, network connectivity, and applications. Learn more at: https://www.oracle.com/government/digital-government/ About Oracle

