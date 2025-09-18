TMCnet News
|
New ixlayer Survey Finds 73% of Pharma Leaders Are Running or Planning to Launch a DTP Program in the Next Year, and Half Say DTP Will Be Standard Practice Within Five Years
82% say fragmented care continues to undermine DTC advertising effectiveness, signaling the need for a new strategy
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ixlayer, a cloud-based healthtech platform, today announced the results of a new survey of pharma leaders conducted in partnership with the Digital Health Coalition, revealing both strong adoption momentum and persistent challenges. According to the survey, 94% of pharma leaders are currently running, planning, or exploring a direct-to-patient (DTP) program, underscoring the model's rapid rise across the industry. At the same time, 82% say the disconnected and fragmented traditional healthcare experiences have reduced the effectiveness of their DTC spend, pointing to the urgent need for marketing strategies that move beyond awareness to action. To request access to findings from the survey, email [email protected].
Other key findings from this survey of pharmaceutical leaders include:
"This survey found that half of pharma leaders believe DTP will be standard practice within five years. That's not a far-off future–that's tomorrow. The companies that adapt their playbooks now will be the ones shaping the patient experience, building loyalty, and accelerating time to treatment," said Debra Harris, Head of Marketing, ixlayer.
The findings complete a trifecta of research led by ixlayer over the past 15 months:
"We've seen what happens when direct-to-patient solutions are built the right way," added Matthew Walsh, GM, Biopharma at ixlayer. "In a recent Type 1 diabetes program, every patient screened remotely who had multiple markers for the condition indicating high-risk was contacted by a physician within 12 hours. That's the kind of impact that turns marketing into measurable health outcomes."
ixlayer has also been recognized across the industry for its innovation in biopharma collaboration and patient engagement. In the past year, the company has earned more than a half-dozen awards including the PM360 ELITE 100, multiple Digital Health Awards for consumer-directed health programs, The Stevie silver for "Healthcare Technology Innovation of the Year," and a Fierce DEI Award for advancing equity in patient care.
About ixlayer
About the Survey
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ixlayer-survey-finds-73-of-pharma-leaders-are-running-or-planning-to-launch-a-dtp-program-in-the-next-year-and-half-say-dtp-will-be-standard-practice-within-five-years-302567022.html
SOURCE ixlayer