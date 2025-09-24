[September 24, 2025] New Thriller Series Sends MI6 Veteran to the Heart of Mideast Political Turmoil Tweet

London journalist and author Roger Croft channels a life of global report into new book TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After serving as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Royal Army Service Corps with the British Army of the Rhine, author Roger Croft launched a journalism career that spanned London, Cairo, and beyond, immersing him in international affairs and Middle Eastern politics, experiences he now channels into a politically charged series with his latest publication, "TREACHERY ON THE NILE: A New Michael Vaux Novel." In the latest addition, readers are introduced to Michael Vaux, a former newsman and occasional MI6 agent who survives an assassination attempt and is dispatched on what appears to be a recuperative Nile cruise. However, the once serene waters conceal a sinister mission: a tense and secretive military coup against Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. "When MI6's Department B3 learns about the rebel officers' plan, they send Vaux, who is still healing from his injuries, into the field," Croft said. "Yet, his knowledge of the region and instincts as a journalist make him the perfect operative." As readers dive deeper, they'll follow a high-stakes game of deception, espionage, and survival against the backdrop of one of the world's most volatile regions, according to Vaux. Perfect for thriller seekers ready to follow an "edge-of-your-seat" suspense with critical, though-provoking storytelling that challenges them on the realworld complexities of power, politics, and loyalty.



"Though told as fiction, this story mirrors the risks and shifting alliances that shape today's global stage," Croft said. "Reminding us that the line between adventure and reality is often thinner than we think." "TREACHERY ON THE NILE: A New Michael Vaux Novel"

By Roger Croft

ISBN: 9781665739368 (softcover); 9781665739375 (hardcover); 9781665739351 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Roger Croft is a former journalist whose reports and feature articles have appeared in numerous publications including The Economist, Sunday Telegraph and Toronto Star. In Cairo, Egypt, he freelanced as a foreign correspondent and wrote editorials for The Egyptian Gazette. To learn more, please visit https://rogercroft.com/treachery-on-the-nile/. General Inquiries:

