[September 24, 2025] New Airbyte Enterprise Flex Provides Customers Full Sovereignty and Control of Data for AI and Analytics Tweet

Airbyte, creator of the open data movement platform, today announced Airbyte Enterprise Flex, providing customers with data sovereignty and full control over their data with no compromise - enabling accurate and secure data for AI and analytics. Ideal for global organizations with data spread in different worldwide regions, Enterprise Flex enables deployment - within days - in an on-premises data center, cloud, multi-cloud, or hybrid cloud. Flex breaks down data silos while preserving integrity of sensitive data and compliance with regulations, all while offering a lower total-cost-of-ownership (TCO) with less operational overhead. With the Airbyte data movement platform, sensitive data never leaves the customer's environment, making it ideal for AI and analytics. Flex is the industry's first data movement platform built on one codebase, delivering the full feature set of Airbyte while giving customers the freedom to deploy wherever they choose, with the flexibility to adapt as needs evolve. Other offerings often run on separate technologies with inconsistent features across deployments, creating added maintenance complexity and making it harder to shift deployment types as requirements evolve. "Flex simplifies data infrastructure, taking deployments from months to days while delivering true data sovereignty to solve the fragmentation problem that prevents organizations from realizing the full value of their data," said Michel Tricot, CEO and co-founder of Airbyte. "With hybrid deployments, organizations can integrate and activate data wherever it lives - cloud or on-prem - without the burden of heavy infrastructure management. Flex makes that data AI-ready by default, enabling companies to power AI securely and seamlessly." In addition to the new Airbyte Enterprise Flex product, the company introduced: Data activation (often referred to as reverse ETL), which allows customers to move their data back into business critical applications for AI and analytics use cases. Data Activation is available on all Airbyte plans for Hubspot and Customer.io destinations with plans to roll out to some 200 application destinations. In addition, the Salesforce destination is available with Airbyte Enterprise plans.

Improved platform performance speeds - by as much as five to 10 times. That translates to similar improvements in performance speeds for Airbyte supported connectors. With more sources loading at higher speeds, AI initiatives are able to progress faster and deliver more immediate value.



This enables customers to retain full control over the data plane so that data never leaves their infrastructure - ensuring its sovereignty. This also enables data to be located nearby where it is processed, reducing latency. By managing the control plane, Airbyte handles all operations and maintenance - such as feature updates and data governance to enforce policy controls, handle logging, alerting, and tracking data lineage.

Additionally, Enterprise Flex offers full access to the Airbyte library of more than 600 data connectors along with the ability to create a custom connector in minutes with Airbyte's AI-assisted, no-code builder so that all the right data can be made available for AI and analytics. Airbyte makes moving data easy across nearly any source and destination, ensuring enterprises have accurate, timely data for AI readiness, analysis and decision-making. With more than 900 contributors and a community of more than 25,000 members, Airbyte supports the largest data engineering community and is the industry's only open data movement platform. Airbyte Enterprise Flex is available today. For more information and to explore the platform, visit www.airbyte.io/v2. About Airbyte Airbyte, the open data movement platform, empowers data teams in the AI era by transforming raw data into actionable insights with the industry's largest ecosystem of connectors. Committed to best-in-class security and compliance standards, Airbyte offers low-code, no-code, and AI-powered connector development for structured and unstructured data. Teams can manage pipelines via API, Terraform, AI Connector Builder UI, and Python libraries across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. Trusted by 7,000 enterprises, Airbyte is the go-to solution for modern data management. For more information, visit airbyte.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924762578/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]