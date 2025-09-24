[September 24, 2025] New ASU master's degree in AI launches in LA to serve global business leaders Tweet

The master's degree in artificial intelligence in business in Los Angeles connects students with Southern California's thriving entertainment, tech, and startup industries through hands-on projects, industry connections, and real-world experiences. TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business expanded its Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence in Business program to Los Angeles, beginning in fall 2026. Offered at ASU's California Center Broadway in downtown LA, the program will provide international and domestic students the opportunity to study at the intersection of business and technology in one of the nation's most innovative hubs. "Expanding the MS-AIB program to Los Angeles builds on ASU's commitment to innovation and access while connecting students directly with the industries shaping the future of AI in business," said Ohad Kadan , Charles J. Robel Dean and W. P. Carey Distinguished Chair in Business. "From entertainment and fashion to technology and startups, the LA market is a natural fit for this program." Completed in only two semesters, the Los Angeles program mirrors the academic rigor and structure of ASU's existing MS-AIB in Tempe, Arizona, and, like all W. P. Carey AI programs, emphasizes what faculty call mindful AI — applying artificial intelligence ethically, responsibly, and with intention. "We teach students not just how to apply AI, but how to approach it with care and accountability," aid Pei-yu (Sharon) Chen , chair and professor of information systems and Red Avenue Foundation Professor at W. P. Carey. "Is this model fair? Are we using the right data? How will this affect people? These are the questions we encourage students to ask."



A program designed for impact

Courses will cover key areas including enterprise analytics, machine learning in business, data visualization, AI business strategy, and transforming business with AI. Capstone projects will connect students with companies and tech hubs, providing real-world applications and professional networking opportunities. Immersive experience

Students will take classes at state-of-the-art ASU facilities in downtown LA. Beyond the classroom, weekly events, industry panels, and student-led initiatives will foster community and professional growth. As a STEM-designated program, the MS-AIB also supports optional practical training (OPT) eligibility, enabling international students to pursue up to three years of U.S.-based work experience after graduation.

Career and industry connections

The program emphasizes employer engagement, offering students opportunities to connect with professionals across Southern California, Arizona, and beyond. Guest speakers, networking events, and alumni connections will help students build meaningful industry relationships and explore internship and career opportunities in one of the world's largest economies. Supporting student success

W. P. Carey will provide advising, career development support, networking opportunities, and events to ensure a high-touch student experience. Available housing at the nearby Broadway Palace apartments will also help foster a strong sense of community among students. "The most meaningful aspect of my experience at W. P. Carey was that it challenged my biases, emboldened my ideas, and gave me a platform to rethink how I want to approach business," said Nate Merriman, a graduate of the Tempe-based MS-AIB program, which launched in fall 2024. "I got the full experience — I'm leaving with a family I didn't know I'd find, something very meaningful to my life." Learn more about the MS-AIB in LA program and apply. About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the top-ranked public business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its programs and the research productivity of its distinguished faculty members. Students come from more than 120 countries, and W. P. Carey is represented by more than 130,000 alumni around the world. For more information, media contact:

Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-asu-masters-degree-in-ai-launches-in-la-to-serve-global-business-leaders-302563682.html SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]