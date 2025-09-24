[September 24, 2025] New Akeneo Survey Reveals Reviews, Transparency, and Trust Outweigh Discounts in 2025 Holiday Shopping Tweet

69% of consumers have returned deal-day purchases, with poor product quality, unclear product information, and misleading photos driving dissatisfaction BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeneo , the Product Experience (PX) Company and leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, today published the results from its latest PX Pulse survey focused on smart shopping experiences. The survey highlights the impact of evolving customer behaviors, economic pressures, and the impact of AI-driven shopping experiences on the 2025 holiday shopping season and major deal-day events. Results validate that consumers are increasingly cautious and demanding when it comes to online product quality, transparency, and trust – with 69% of respondents admitting they returned deal-day purchases. Poor product quality, unclear product information, and misleading photos were top factors driving dissatisfaction that led to returns. However, the desire and excitement to shop on major deal days continues. Third-Party Shopping Apps Remain Supreme this Holiday Season

Third-party shopping platforms continue to pique the interest of shoppers, and according to Akeneo's survey, 51% of consumers are planning to shop on third-party apps such as Amazon this holiday season. Only 21% of respondents are planning to make a purchase directly from a brand's website. The increased reliance on third-party websites signals the need for retailers to ensure a consistent product and shopping experience across all channels to ensure customers are getting the best, consistent experience, regardless of where they choose to shop. Mobile remains a key channel, with 38% browsing via retailer apps, 36% choosing to shop from major retailers' websites, and only 15% saying they'll make purchases through social platforms like TikTok or Instagram. However, when it comes to alternative checkout options, 46% have not used ChatGPT checkout, but are open to using it in the future, compared to 23% of shoppers admitting they have not tried the technology and will not use it in the future. Of shoppers who have used it, only 27% say they will continue to do so. Despite the shift in behaviors, these findings confirm consumers expect the same trustworthy, seamless experiencewherever they shop and regardless of what new technologies brands and retailers are using.



Deal-Day Shoppers Want Clarity and Trust, While Relying on Research

When it comes to major deal-day shopping, consumers are chasing more than just the biggest deals; they're seeking purchases they feel confident about. While 79% of shoppers believe they are receiving the best deal during these events, 69% also admit they have returned a product purchased during them. The reason for the high return rate includes poor product quality (30%), items not matching the product description or photos (17%), or finding a lower price later (14%). With nearly three-quarters of shoppers returning a product, brands need to ensure they are transparent and clear with what they are selling. Nearly a third (27%) of shoppers ranked brand trust as the most important factor in their deal day decision-making, surpassing both price and discount level. Because shoppers have faced a high level of returns due to inaccurate product information, research prior to purchase is becoming increasingly more important. The Akeneo survey found that 89% of consumers research products before making a purchase, illustrating that detailed product information is critical to capturing the sale. When researching, 47% reported doing a quick review of ratings, price, and comparisons while shopping, and 35% conducted more extensive research across multiple retailers in-store and online. If the information isn't available on one channel, consumers are ready and willing to check elsewhere – 77% of respondents said they would leave the site and check other channels for the data. Specifically, 38% will abandon a site if they cannot easily find key features such as sizing and materials, and another 39% will actively seek out the information on a competitor's site. It's essential for brands and retailers to ensure their information is consistent and easily available across every channel or risk losing customers along the journey.

"Shoppers are drawn in by discounts, but it's trust, transparency, and strong product information that drive their loyalty and keep them coming back for future purchases," said Romain Fouache, CEO of Akeneo. "Our research shows that consumers will quickly change their minds and look for alternative options if details are incomplete, unclear, or misleading. For brands and retailers, the lesson is clear: invest in product information that is accurate, consistent, and transparent across every channel." To learn more about Akeneo or its products, please visit www.akeneo.com . To view the full data and infographic, click here . Dynata Survey Methodology

The survey was commissioned by Akeneo and conducted by Dynata, the world's largest first-party data company. The survey was conducted in September 2025 of 1,000 U.S. consumers 18 years and older to understand how consumer behaviors, expectations, and trust are evolving during major retail deal events and the holiday shopping season, especially in the context of rising economic pressure, AI-driven experiences, and shifting definitions of value. About Akeneo

