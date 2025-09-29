[September 24, 2025] New Era Energy & Digital Advances Development of Flagship AI Data Center Campus with Completion of Phase One Engineering Tweet

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) ("New Era" or the "Company"), a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets, today announced the successful completion of Phase One engineering for Texas Critical Data Centers LLC ("TCDC"), its flagship data center and power development project in the West Texas and southeastern New Mexico Permian basin (the "Permian Basin"). TCDC is New Era's 50/50 joint venture with Sharon AI, Inc. The Phase One included the completion of environmental studies, all of which passed review, data center feasibility assessments, and load study results which TCDC intends to follow up with a large load interconnection application. We believe, these milestones validate the constructability of the project and the pathway for intended power delivery beginning in early 2027. The TCDC campus is being designed to scale ultimately to 1 gigawatt (GW) of power capacity, positioning it as a premier site for AI-optimized data center complexes in North America. The project is underpinned by previously announced partnerships for behind-the-meter power islands to deliver reliable power and compliance with the new Texas Senate Bill 6 (SB6) regulations that impact large loads like data centers on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas power grid. New Era is now advancing into Phase Two engineering focused on detailed data center site planning, and additional infrastructure integration. New Era remains on track with its development schedule and continues to work in close coordination with regulatory agencies, engineering partners, and key stakeholders as it advances into the next phases of development. TCDC is being developed at a scale and pace to partially meet the surging demand for GPU compute capacity, with AI infrastructure growth expected to accelerate exponentially over the next decade. By combining powered land, powered shells, and secured energy supply, New Era's vertically integrated model is designed to lower tenant costs and shorten deployment timelines, compared to traditional providers. The project's location in the Permian Basin further strengthens its value proposition, offering abundant energy resources, direct fiber connectivity, and the ability to expand beyond 438 acres to support long-term growth. E. Will Gray II, CEO of New Era Energy & Digital, commented: "We are de-risking one of the most ambitious AI data center site developments in the United States . Completion of Phase One engineering validates both the strength of our project and the discipline of our development approach. With major feasibility milestones and load studies cleared, we are accelerating toward Phase Two engineering and bringing ur vision of energy-resilient, AI-native infrastructure one step closer to reality."



About New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) is a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets. With a growing portfolio of strategically located, vertically integrated resources including powered land and powered shells, the Company delivers turnkey solutions that enable hyperscale, enterprise, and edge operators to accelerate data center deployment, optimize total cost of ownership, and future-proof their infrastructure investments. For more information, visit: www.newerainfra.ai, and follow New Era Energy & Digital on LinkedIn and X.

About Texas Critical Data Centers, LLC Texas Critical Data Centers is a joint venture between New Era Helium and Sharon AI, Inc., dedicated to building and operating sustainable, state-of-the-art data centers and sites purpose-designed for AI and high-density computing workloads. For more information, visit www.texascriticaldatacenters.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (a) our ability to effectively operate our business segments; (b) our ability to manage our research, development, expansion, growth and operating expenses; (c) our ability to evaluate and measure our business, prospects and performance metrics; (d) our ability to compete, directly and indirectly, and succeed in a highly competitive and evolving industry; (e) our ability to respond and adapt to changes in technology and customer behavior; (f) our ability to protect our intellectual property and to develop, maintain and enhance a strong brand; and (g) other factors (including the risks contained in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924844975/en/

