New Report From CMD+CTRL Security Links Hands-On Cybersecurity Training to 126% Performance Gains

A new report on cybersecurity training from CMD+CTRL Security, a leader in software security training, underscores the importance of providing development and security teams with realistic hands-on training and how blended learning scenarios can help organizations improve ROI by identifying skills gaps. The findings announced today reveal that combining online courses with hands-on cyber ranges featuring realistic simulated environments not only accelerates developer skill growth but provides executives with clear insights into organizational readiness, talent development, and ROI. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250923617309/en/ "Cyber ranges provide a strategic advantage, delivering actionable data to track ROI, identify skills gaps, and reduce risk," said Jose Lazu, associate director of Product Management at CMD+CTRL Security. "This report demonstrates that immersive, role-based, and data-driven training helps strengthen organizational resilience and justify future investment." To compile the report, CMD+CTRL Security analyzed almost seven years of data (January 2019-June 2025), including participation in more than 1,100 of its cyber range events consisting of real-world scenarios. These events include more than 600,000 challenges completed by tens of thousands of learners in organizations from mid-size businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Key findings in the report include: Practice Makes Perfect: Repeat cyber range players improved their scores by 126% and completed 98% more challenges over time.

CMD+CTRL offers a suite of 11 cyber ranges with real applications, servers, traffic, technologies, and vulnerabilities, designed to reinforce secure practices and accelerate skill development. The ranges are complemented by 250 online courses and 150+ hands-on learning labs to create a comprehensive learning experience. "Effective security training delivers more than technical skills-it builds confidence, preparedness, and a sense of community, especially for early-career developers," added Lazu. "Blended learning that integrates courses, assessments, cyber range challenges, and mentorship drives measurable impact and equips organizations to innovate at scale."

CMD+CTRL was named a 2025 winner of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards, and Cyber Defense Magazine's 2025 Global Infosec Awards. In its 2024 Cyber Range Solutions Matrix, analyst firm Datos Insights categorized CMD+CTRL Security cyber ranges as "Best in Class" noting, "There is no other choice regarding upskilling application and API developers, and organizations will find CMD+CTRL an exceptional tool to upskill application developers." For more information and to access the full report please visit: https://web.cmdnctrlsecurity.com/appsec-at-scale CMD+CTRL hosts regular community cyber range events in cooperation with regional OWASP chapters. To learn about upcoming events, follow CMD+CTRL Security on LinkedIn at: www.linkedin.com/company/cmdnctrlsecurity/

