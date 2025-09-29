[September 18, 2025] New Second Edition of "Healthier Workplaces and Schools" eBook Provides Streamlined Content for Employers and Schools Tweet

Following the popularity of the Healthier Workplaces and Schools eBook, 2024 Edition, AIHA-the association for scientists and professionals committed to preserving and ensuring occupational and environmental health and safety in the workplace and community-has released a new streamlined second edition. As more workplaces and schools enter flu and cold season, employers and facilities are examining their health protocols to minimize the risk of airborne infectious diseases. To meet this demand, AIHA announced the launch of an easier-to-use version two of its eBook that employers and employees can utilize to address current, and future, health threats. AIHA's "Healthier Workplaces and Schools" eBook, Second Edition, is currently available in English to download at no charge on AIHA's Commit to C.A.R.E. website. It is designed to help workplace decision-makers properly assess their specific risks and includes a practical approach to help mitigate the risk of spreading airborne infectious diseases in workplace settings, a risk assessment quiz to determine an organizaion's risk of airborne virus transmission among workers, and specific actions to help manage these risks. A Spanish version is scheduled for release in October, 2025.



The eBook was developed by experts with background, training, and experience in industrial hygiene (IH) and occupational and environmental health and safety (OEHS), providing practical, evidence-based guidance to protect workers and their communities across all industry sectors-from service sector businesses and healthcare facilities to manufacturing/warehouses and public transit systems. "Airborne infectious diseases continue to jeopardize worker health and productivity. These are not limited to COVID and include the seasonal flu, RSV, and even the common cold-all which adversely impact the health of our communities. Our new Second Edition 'Healthier Workplaces and Schools' eBook has been reorganized to provide easier access to guidance that businesses, healthcare facilities, schools, and other venues need to better protect workers, students, and the general public," said AIHA CEO Lawrence Sloan.

AIHA's Commit to C.A.R.E. (Community, Awareness, Responsibility, Engagement) website offers a range of free public education resources including an interactive training program with short, animated videos, supporting worksheets, tip sheets, and infographics. These resources were funded thanks to a series of generous grants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and in cooperation with IBEC (The Integrated Bioscience and Built Environment Consortium). About AIHA AIHA is the association for scientists and professionals committed to preserving and ensuring occupational and environmental health and safety in the workplace and community. Founded in 1939, we support our members with expertise, networks, comprehensive education programs, products, and services that help them maintain the highest professional and competency standards. More than half of AIHA's nearly 8,500 members are Certified Industrial Hygienists, and many hold other professional designations. AIHA serves as a resource for those employed across the public and private sectors, as well as to the communities in which they work. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250918722510/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]