New White Paper from TrustCommerce and FinMed Partners Helps Healthcare Leaders Navigate Complex Patient Payment Landscape

"Demystifying Healthcare Payments: A Practical Overview" explores industry-specific models, market shifts, and key trends shaping patient payment solutions. CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustCommerce®, a Sphere Company and leading provider of end-to-end integrated healthcare payments and security software, in partnership with FinMed Partners, a healthcare payments advisory and management consultancy, has published Demystifying Healthcare Payments: A Practical Overview, a new white paper designed to help healthcare leaders, investors, and other stakeholders navigate the increasingly complex patient payment ecosystem. The healthcare payment ecosystem's complexity stems from its many stakeholders, shifting payment responsibilities, and the uncertainty surrounding costs until insurance determinations are finalized. At the same time, technology, regulations, and consumer expectations are rapidly evolving, forcing providers, payers, and investors to maneuver through a maze of intermediaries, diverse payment models, and inconsistent market signals. Demystifying Healthcare Payments: A Practical Overview gives stakeholders a clear, unbiased look at the market. It breaks down how the pieces fit together, where thepressure points are, and the trends that matter most in the years ahead. From understanding who the key players are to seeing how funds really flow, the white paper equips readers with the insight to make confident, well-informed decisions in a complex space.



According to Ryne Natzke, Chief Revenue Officer, TrustCommerce, clarity is critical in a market where "payments" is often used as a generic, catch-all term. "The healthcare payments ecosystem involves many different players working collectively, where two companies who may seem to overlap actually can work well together," he said. "Whether you're selecting a payment partner as a healthcare provider or evaluating the market as an investor, you need a clear view of the landscape. That's what this white paper delivers." Co-authored with FinMed Partners, the white paper combines TrustCommerce's deep expertise in healthcare payments technology with FinMed's strategic insight into the intersection of healthcare and financial services. The collaboration brings together practical experience and market analysis to help stakeholders navigate a $5 trillion healthcare economy that continues to grow in scale and complexity.

"Our clients couldn't find materials giving a straightforward view of how healthcare payments really work," said David Stievater, Partner, FinMed Partners. "Our goal with this project was to combine our market insight with TrustCommerce's operational expertise to create a resource that helps providers, payers, and investors make smarter, faster decisions in this rapidly changing environment." Henri Cattier, Partner, FinMed Partners said "the healthcare payments industry is undergoing profound transformation, including multiple financial intermediaries, cutting-edge technology, and evolving consumer expectations, and it is more critical than ever to have the information and tools to navigate these changes effectively." The full white paper, Demystifying Healthcare Payments: A Practical Overview, can be downloaded here. To learn more, visit the TrustCommerce at Booth #122 during Becker's 10th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, September 30 – October 2, 2025. Join our webinar Demystifying Healthcare Payments, October 8, 2025 at 11:00 AM Eastern. About TrustCommerce®

TrustCommerce®, a Sphere company, is the leading financial technology company trusted by the nation's largest health systems. The TrustCommerce integrated payment platform can reduce friction and facilitate secure, compliant patient payments. Using TrustCommerce to enhance the patient financial experience and untangle payment workflows, clients can securely process payments anytime and be connected with core software including EHRs and PMs. For over 25 years, our integrated software and payments solutions help organizations increase payment collection while delivering industry-leading security and compliance instruments, and a single payment stack standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Learn more at trustcommerce.com. About FinMed Partners

FinMed Partners is a management consulting and advisory business focusing exclusively on the intersection of healthcare and payments. The money flowing through the U.S. healthcare system is approaching $5 trillion each year including $750 billion spent directly by patients on out-of-pocket medical costs and non-group health insurance premiums. FinMed Partners was formed to help banks, fintechs, infrastructure and health IT companies, healthcare providers, payers, employers and other participants better understand this market space and optimize decision making given its massive scale and complexity. Investors, boards and executive teams work with us to maximize business value through strategic input and tactical execution. Our partners have 70+ years of experience working with payments, fintech and healthcare organizations. Learn more at www.finmedpartners.com. Media Contact:

