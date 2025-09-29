TMCnet News
New LG Ad Solutions Study Highlights How CTV Delivers the Personalized Experiences Diverse Audiences Demand
LG Ad Solutions, a global leader in advanced advertising for Connected TV (CTV), today released its 2025 Inclusive Screen report, highlighting the TV viewing habits and preferences of diverse American audiences, including Black, Hispanic, Asian and LGBTQ+ CTV viewers. The findings underscore that as streaming - especially free streaming - gains preference, CTV uniquely delivers the personalized, relevant experiences these influential audiences expect.
Industry-wide, personalization has become the critical driver of advertising effectiveness. Research shows that consumers are more likely to engage with brands that recognize their identity, values, and preferences. For diverse communities-who have historically been underserved or misrepresented in media-personalization isn't just a nice-to-have, it's a requirement for trust and resonance. Advertisers that reflect cultural nuance and relevance are rewarded with loyalty, word-of-mouth amplification, and increased purchase intent. CTV's ability to merge the scale of television with the precision of digital targeting makes it the most powerful environment for achieving this balance, especially as streaming becomes the default mode of TV viewing.
"As consumers face an ever-expanding array of content across apps and platforms, personalization has moved from preference to an expectation in TV viewing," said Monica Longoria, Head of Marketing Insights at LG Ad Solutions. Our latest Inclusive Screen study shows that diverse audiences want more control, easier discovery and advertising that reflects their interests and identities. CTV is the medium that delivers on all of these needs, combining flexible viewing options, expansive content libraries and advanced targeting to create tailored experiences for consumers. Advertisers who prioritize this will not only connect with these audiences but also drive deeper engagement and measurable results."
Key findings from the report include:
CTV is at the intersection of personalization, representation, and scale, making it a vital medium for advertisers to build meaningful connections and deliver measurable impact with today's diverse audiences.
About LG Ad Solutions
LG Ad Solutions, incorporated as Alphonso Inc., is a global leader in advanced advertising for Connected TV and cross-screen devices, driven by our mission to create meaningful connections between brands and their audiences. With a vast network of award-winning LG Smart TVs worldwide, we offer advertisers and content creators unparalleled scale, reach, and personalized precision on the largest screen in the home.
