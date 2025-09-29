[September 10, 2025] New LG Ad Solutions Study Highlights How CTV Delivers the Personalized Experiences Diverse Audiences Demand Tweet

LG Ad Solutions, a global leader in advanced advertising for Connected TV (CTV), today released its 2025 Inclusive Screen report, highlighting the TV viewing habits and preferences of diverse American audiences, including Black, Hispanic, Asian and LGBTQ+ CTV viewers. The findings underscore that as streaming - especially free streaming - gains preference, CTV uniquely delivers the personalized, relevant experiences these influential audiences expect. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250910474159/en/ Industry-wide, personalization has become the critical driver of advertising effectiveness. Research shows that consumers are more likely to engage with brands that recognize their identity, values, and preferences. For diverse communities-who have historically been underserved or misrepresented in media-personalization isn't just a nice-to-have, it's a requirement for trust and resonance. Advertisers that reflect cultural nuance and relevance are rewarded with loyalty, word-of-mouth amplification, and increased purchase intent. CTV's ability to merge the scale of television with the precision of digital targeting makes it the most powerful environment for achieving this balance, especially as streaming becomes the default mode of TV viewing. "As consumers face an ever-expanding array of content across apps and platforms, personalization has moved from preference to an expectation in TV viewing," said Monica Longoria, Head of Marketing Insights at LG Ad Solutions. Our latest Inclusive Screen study shows that diverse audiences want more control, easier discovery and advertising that reflects their interests and identities. CTV is the medium that delivers on all of these needs, combining flexible viewing options, expansive content libraries and advanced targeting to create tailored experiences for consumers. Advertisers who prioritize this will not only connect with these audiences but also drive deeper engagement and measurable results."



Key findings from the report include: Streaming - and FAST - continues to gain ground: A majority of diverse audiences prefer streaming over traditional TV (64% of Black, 64% of Asian, 63% of Hispanic and 57% of LGBTQ+ viewers). Free ad-supported streaming stands out as 74% of LGBTQ+, 73% of Asian, 72% of Black, and 68% of Hispanic viewers prefer FAST instead of ad-free subscriptions.

Relevancy resonates: Streaming ads are perceived as more relevant than traditional TV ads, and these audiences want relevant ads: 72% of Black CTV viewers prefer seeing ads that are tied to the content they are watching (22% higher than the general population), and 70% of Hispanic CTV viewers prefer seeing ads that are relevant to their interests.

The home screen is the discovery gateway: The four audiences spend an estimated 14-18 minutes selecting content after powering on their TV, with the Home Screen as a top source for finding what to watch (#1 for Black Americans and #2 for Hispanic, Asian, and LGBTQ+) . This highlights how the TV home screen plays a pivotal role in what gets watched and which brands break through.

Viewers act on what they see: After watching CTV ads, these audiences are more likely than the general population to visit websites, search for products, talk about ads with family and friends, and make purchases. Black viewers are 52% more likely than the general population to purchase a product after seeing an ad, and 22% more likely to visit a brand's website.

Representation drives engagement: Diverse audiences are significantly more likely to engage with shows, movies, and ads that accurately reflect their identities. For example, 85% of LGBTQ+ CTV viewers are more likely to watch content that portrays people like them. CTV is at the intersection of personalization, representation, and scale, making it a vital medium for advertisers to build meaningful connections and deliver measurable impact with today's diverse audiences.

To learn more, download the full reports here.

