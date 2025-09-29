[September 04, 2025] New Study From WellSky® Reveals Generational Differences in Healthcare Career Perceptions Tweet

WellSky, a global health and community care technology and services company, today announced results from a national study of the healthcare workforce conducted in partnership with The Center for Generational Kinetics. With insights from 1,200 U.S. workers, the report, "Addressing today's healthcare workforce challenges: Results from a national study," illuminates the distinct expectations, strengths, and challenges each generation brings to the healthcare industry. Key findings from the study include: Career perceptions vary by generation. While 85% of older Millennials (ages 37-45) view healthcare careers more favorably than other career options, positivity drops with younger generations. Only 76% of Gen Z (ages 18-29) feel as optimistic about healthcare careers, signaling a need for organizations to highlight the fulfillment and purpose available in healthcare roles. Employees are looking for opportunities to grow. According to the study, 36% of younger Millennials (ages 30-36) say a clear career path is one of their top three most important factors in deciding to apply for or accept a healthcare job. That's significantly higher than older Millennials (28%), Gen Z (25%), and Gen X (24%). Overall, 47% of participants said having a clear training program for advancement, certification, or promotion would influence them to stay longer at their healthcare job. A positive workplace culture is critical to retention. 47% of healthcare workrs rate a positive, healthy company culture as a top factor when deciding whether to apply for or accept a healthcare job. Interestingly, there are notable generational differences when it comes to workplace communication. Gen X (94%) and Millennials (93%) are significantly more likely than Gen Z (85%) to emphasize the importance of having structured ways to share ideas or voice concerns. Additionally, people want to know their organization is invested in their success, and providing the right tools and technology is an essential step in creating a supportive and empowering culture.



The healthcare industry is facing an array of workforce challenges, from attracting new talent to finding ways to retain caregivers who feel strained by increased workload. Findings from the study offer a compelling look at what today's multi-generational workforce values most when looking for or staying with a job, while providing actionable strategies healthcare leaders can utilize to support and grow their teams. "Healthcare career decisions are being made every day, whether it's an experienced nurse debating between staying or leaving the field or a new graduate choosing where to begin the job hunt," said Bill Miller, chairman and CEO of WellSky. "As competition for staff intensifies, it's essential for leaders to understand and respond to the unique expectations and challenges each generation brings to healthcare. This isn't just a report-it's a roadmap for building resilient teams and crafting recruitment and retention strategies that bridge generations."

The national study, conducted in March 2025, included responses from 400 nurses, 400 other healthcare professionals, and 400 non-healthcare workers open to entering the field. To download the full report, including actionable recommendations for healthcare employers, visit wellsky.com/workforce-study. About WellSky® WellSky is one of America's largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today's value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites - including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients' needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com. About The Center for Generational Kinetics The Center for Generational Kinetics, LLC (CGK) is the premier thought leadership research firm focused on must-know trends, hidden drivers of change, and actionable insights for visionary leaders. CGK has led more than 150 custom research studies for clients around the world. CGK's team has worked with over 700 organizations, from health care companies to financial services, retailers, technology, and private equity firms and has shared their expertise as keynote speakers and bestselling authors around the world. Learn more about CGK's pioneering thought leadership research at GenHQ.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250904519794/en/

