New Mexico Approves Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics for Statewide K-12 Math Adoption

TEMPE, Ariz. , Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning is proud to announce that Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics, the leading problem-based core math curriculum, has been officially approved for statewide adoption in New Mexico.

This adoption affirms Imagine Learning's commitment to delivering high-quality instructional materials that support math achievement through exploration, reasoning, and real-world relevance.

"We are honored to support New Mexico's math educators with a curriculum designed to empower student thinking," said Kinsey Rawe, EVP and Chief Product Officer at Imagine Learning. "Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics aligns to the state's instructional vision and gves teachers the tools they need to foster deep mathematical understanding."







About Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics

Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics is a K–12 core curriculum built on the foundations of coherent content, equitable access, and classroom-centered instruction. Designed by educators for educators, the curriculum includes:

State standards alignment across all grade levels

Structured math discourse routines that build student confidence

Real-world tasks that engage and connect learning to students' lives

Extensive teacher resources, including lesson narratives, pacing guides, and embedded assessments

As an IM Certified® Partner, Imagine Learning provides an unparalleled resource for both teachers and students, offering enhanced materials designed to support educators in planning and conducting lessons across diverse instructional settings. Available in both print and digital formats, the curriculum supports flexible implementation models across diverse learning environments.

New Mexico Districts Can Now Begin Review for 2026 Implementation

With Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics officially adopted, districts throughout New Mexico are now encouraged to begin review and planning for full implementation in the 2026 school year.

District teams can access full sample materials, alignment documentation, and professional learning plans to guide their evaluation and adoption process.

