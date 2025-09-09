[September 04, 2025] New Fiber Broadband Association Supply Chain Best Practice Guide Navigates Complex Industry Landscape Tweet

The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) today released a paper that provides supply chain insights and strategies, titled "Strengthening the Fiber Broadband Supply Chain." The report is a guide for the fiber broadband industry to build a supply chain that supports immediate needs and adapts to future demands and opportunities. Surging demand for broadband, transformative government funding programs, and ongoing technological advancements have rapidly evolved the fiber broadband industry as well as the challenges its supply chain faces. FBA's paper integrates insights from industry leaders and explores innovative approaches to strengthen the fiber broadband supply chain, promote sustainability, and support long-term growth. Key industry experts provided insight for FBA's paper, identifying current bottlenecks and emerging trends while offering practical strategies for navigating the complex landscape. The report examines the supply chain across major components, from raw materials and manufacturing to network operators and contractors, and delves into specific issues, such as material sourcing challenges, inventory management, and compliance tracking, offering actionable strategies for each. The report also highlights the importance of collaboration among suppliers, distributors, network operators, and government entities to ensure te effective and equitable deployment of broadband infrastructure.



"The demand for reliable, high-speed broadband continues to accelerate, but our industry isn't ready to scale efficiently or sustainably due to many challenges, but this paper helps service providers strategize on how to overcome supply chain strain," said Ashley Travers, Supply Chain Working Group Chair. "It provides a roadmap to build a more resilient supply chain, ensuring fiber remains the foundation of America's digital infrastructure." The Fiber Broadband Association will also host a live webinar to walk through the guide's findings and discuss practical strategies for strengthening the fiber supply chain.

Webinar Details: Date : Tuesday, September 9, 2025

: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time : 1:00 P.M. ET

: 1:00 P.M. ET Registration: https://fiberbroadband.org/event/fba-presents-strengthening-the-fiber-broadband-supply-chain-insights-and-strategies-for-2025-and-beyond/ Learn more about FBA research here or subscribe to FBA's Fiber Forward Weekly newsletter here to stay updated. About the Fiber Broadband Association The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists dedicated to the advancement of fiber broadband deployment and the pursuit of a world where communications are limitless, advancing quality of life and digital equity anywhere and everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers, communities, and policymakers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better fiber broadband networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations, and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build the critical infrastructure that provides the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, APAC, and South Africa. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250904934637/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]