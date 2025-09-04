[September 04, 2025] New Breed Launches Their Annual State of HubSpot Report Tweet

BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Breed, an Elite HubSpot Solutions Partner, today announced the release of its annual "State of HubSpot" report. Based on insights from 1,255 global leaders in all revenue-driving functions, Marketing, Sales, Revenue Operations, Customer Success, and Finance, the research sheds light on how modern buyers are rewriting the rules: moving faster, using AI to make decisions, and expecting hyper-personalized experiences at every touchpoint. Only 6% of revenue leaders are confident in hitting their goals, down one point from last year. Companies reported the same top two challenges as previous years: keeping up with the changing landscape of technology and integrating AI into sales processes. For the first time, however, leaders are also concerned about finding and retaining the right talent. The "State of "HubSpot" also reveals the strategies of top performing businesses, defined as those whose revenue leaders are predicting revenue growth in the next twelve months. Three highlights include: AI leadership resonates with customers: 43% of HubSpot users view the platform as an AI leader vs. 19% of non-users (p.19). Platform momentum: 82% of non-HubSpot users are considering adopting one or more Hubs in the next 12 months (p.19).

Partner impact: Partner-supported companies see +22 pts AI adoption, +21 pts data unification, +9 pts revenue growth (p.30).

Top performers lean in: 65% of high-growth companies fully maximize HubSpot features vs. 43% of peers, and 71% tightly integrate HubSpot with other core systems (p.35).3 "The pace of chnge in the buyer's journey has never been faster; AI has put unprecedented knowledge and control in buyers' hands," says Patrick Biddiscombe, CEO at New Breed. "The leaders who will win the next era are those bold enough to rethink their playbook, combining account-based precision with AI-powered agility to create meaningful, lasting connections at every stage of the journey."



This year's State of HubSpot launch coincides with two New Breed customers being featured in the opening keynote presentation given by HubSpot's CEO, Yamini Rangan, at Inbound 2025. Kelly Services and Morehouse College were highlighted for leading the way in AI-powered innovation and organizational transformation. Their success reflects the trust global enterprises place in New Breed to drive strategic change and measurable outcomes in the era of AI. Download the State of HubSpot Report

Get interactive with the State of HubSpot 3.0 with our SOHS agent. Ask questions and engage directly with the data, insights, and key takeaways. About New Breed New Breed is the leading AI-first growth partner for companies leveraging HubSpot. We help businesses accelerate growth through AI-powered strategies, platform-wide enablement, and end-to-end solutions built for HubSpot's full suite: Marketing, Sales, Service, and Operations. As one of the few partners active across all three of HubSpot's core partner programs, (Solutions, App, and AI), New Breed brings a uniquely comprehensive perspective to the ecosystem. We help organizations modernize their revenue systems, align go-to-market teams, and unlock scalable, customer-led growth. New Breed partners with some of the fastest-growing mid-market and enterprise organizations in the HubSpot ecosystem — including Kelly Services, Morehouse College, and one of the world's leading generative AI companies. A multi-year Partner of the Year and one of HubSpot's longest-tenured partners, New Breed is helping define the future of AI-accelerated growth. The State of HubSpot report is independent of HubSpot, Inc., and is not authorized by, endorsed by, sponsored by, affiliated with, or otherwise approved by HubSpot, Inc. CONTACT: Erin DiVincenzo, 15858209403 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-breed-launches-their-annual-state-of-hubspot-report-302546231.html SOURCE New Breed

