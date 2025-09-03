[September 03, 2025] New Study Shows Apollo Neuro™ Wearable Significantly Reduces Burnout in Medical and Pharmacy Students Tweet

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Neuroscience , the leader in wearable technology that effortlessly improves stress resilience and wellbeing, today announced results from a newly published randomized controlled trial in The American Journal of Medicine. The study, " Evaluating the Impact of Apollo Neuro™ Wearable on Wellbeing in Medical and Pharmacy Students: A Preliminary Prospective Randomized Controlled Study ," found that students who used the Apollo Neuro wearable experienced significant reductions in burnout and meaningful improvements in overall well-being, particularly among those in high-pressure medical training programs where pre-graduation burnout is prevalent. The Apollo Neuro wearable reduced burnout by 32% in 12 weeks. Burnout: A Growing Crisis in Healthcare Training Over 50% of U.S. medical and pharmacy students report burnout, often accompanied by depression, anxiety, and depersonalization. This can often result in higher dropout rates and double the concern of medication errors, according to the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine . While traditional interventions such as counseling and mindfulness training have shown benefits, they often require a significant time commitment and have low participation rates. The Apollo Neuro wearable offers a low-effort, on-demand solution that fits seamlessly into everyday routines.



Study Design and Key Findings The 12-week randomized controlled trial enrolled 66 medical and pharmacy students, evenly divided between an Active group (Apollo Neuro users) and a Control group. The study demonstrated statistically significant improvements in wellbeing, burnout scores, and stress scores using clinically validated assessments, including the Maslach Burnout Inventory (MBI-2), Medical Student Well-Being Index (MSWBI-2), and the Perceived Stress Scale (PSS) to measure outcomes at baseline, 6 weeks, and 12 weeks. Significant improvements were observed at 6 and 12 weeks in subjects using Apollo Neuro.

At 12 weeks, compared to subjects not using Apollo, the Apollo Neuro group showed: 32% reductions in burnout, including lower levels of emotional exhaustion and depersonalization as measured by the MBI-2. 22% improvement in overall well-being, as measured by the MSWBI-2. 23% improvement in stress scores, as measured by the PSS. No significant changes were observed in resilience or alcohol use. Researchers concluded that Apollo Neuro is both a feasible and effective tool for reducing burnout symptoms and improving wellbeing in student populations, consistent with prior findings that Apollo is effective at reducing stress, fatigue, and burnout in diverse professional settings. Dr. Joseph Maroon , MD, FACS, Neurosurgeon, Professor, and Acclaimed Burnout Expert, emphasized the impact: "Burnout in young health professionals is a public health crisis. A simple, noninvasive wearable that meaningfully reduces burnout represents a major turning point in supporting the mental health and performance of our doctors and pharmacists." Dr. Michael Breus , PhD, The Sleep Doctor, Double-Board Certified Clinical Sleep Psychologist, highlighted usability: "What excites me is how effortless Apollo is, unlike many wellness tools that require training, this can be worn passively by people of all ages for consistent measurable improvements in sleep, stress and wellbeing." Dr. David Rabin , MD, PhD, psychiatrist, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Apollo Neuroscience, reflected on the mission: "We founded Apollo to give people greater control over their health, on a mission to create technology that heals humanity. This study shows Apollo Neuro can help the next generation of healthcare providers thrive—not just survive—through training." About Apollo Neuroscience Apollo Neuro™ is the first scientifically validated wearable that actively improves stress resilience, sleep, focus, and relaxation through gentle vibrations that activate the body's natural safety response. Developed by neuroscientists and physicians, Apollo Neuro has been tested in 17 completed clinical studies across over 2,000 research subjects and is trusted by over 150,000 users worldwide, including healthcare professionals, elite athletes, and individuals seeking better mental health and performance. The Apollo wearable is the number 1 doctor-recommended wearable and the only wearable designed and manufactured in the USA. MEDIA CONTACT

