[September 03, 2025] New Savings Study Shows Nearly 3 in 10 High-Income Americans Are Using AI for Financial Decisions

Raisin's latest Summer Savings Series study shows that trust in AI for financial decisions is on the rise, with high earners serving as an early signal of the shift. Nearly three in ten households earning above $150,000 now use AI to guide financial choices, double the rate of those earning less than $75,000. This early adoption among higher earners signals a broader trend: growing consumer confidence in using technology to support financial decisions. That confidence is spreading widely across demographics. Raisin's new data shows: 29% of households earning above $150,000 use AI to make financial decisions, compared with 14.3% of those earning less than $75,000 .

use AI to make financial decisions, compared with . 35% of Gen Z and 30% of Millennials use AI to make financial decisions, compared with 18% of Gen X and just 6% of Boomers .

and use AI to make financial decisions, compared with and just . 23.6% of men turn to AI for money matters, compared with 16.8% of women. "What's clear is that people across all demographics are becoming increasingly comfortable with using technology t take better control of their financial lives," comments Cetin Duransoy, CEO of Raisin. "Managing one's finances can feel complicated - and a clear takeaway from this research is that people of all ages still want financial tools they can trust and actually use."



Duransoy continues, "When it comes to savings products, Raisin appeals to both early tech adapters and those who are newer to online tools in their preferences. What we see every day is that, across demographics, people use our platform with ease because it makes finding and opening competitive savings products simple." The study also found that while consumers are adopting technology independently, they expect financial institutions to match that support. About 34% of Americans said they'd save more if banks created personal savings plans tailored to their goals, and another 34% said they would save more with clearer guidance on which types of accounts best fit their needs.

This desire for ease of access when it comes to banking offers and education builds upon findings from another survey conducted by Raisin earlier this summer. According to the "Psychology of Savings" report, 73% of consumers said they wish there was an easier way to shop for better savings rates and 40% feel that it's a hassle to switch or open a new savings account. This research was conducted by 8acre Perspective, an independent market research firm and recognized leader in financial services, in May 2025 among a national sample of 1,000 US consumers. Savings platform Raisin commissioned this study as part of Raisin's Summer Savings Series, which examines savings behaviors against a backdrop of economic anxiety, the rise of AI usage, and generational shifts in attitudes towards money. The last study released in August focused on generational differences in savings culture. About Raisin Raisin is a no-fee, online savings platform whose mission is to give people more ways to save with fewer hassles. They connect savers to market-leading rates on CDs and high-yield savings accounts from a network of banks and credit unions nationwide. Raisin operates in 10 markets around the world, serving over 1 million customers. Raisin has helped savers earn more than $5 billion in interest globally. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903985764/en/

