[September 03, 2025] New Addigy MDM Suite Delivers Industry's Only Zero-Trust Security and Automated, Real-Time Compliance for Apple Fleets

Addigy, the leader in Apple device management for IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the Addigy Security Suite - the only real-time, Apple-first security and compliance platform on the market. The suite simplifies endpoint protection, automates compliance, and delivers true 24/7 threat defense for macOS devices across organizations of all sizes. By deeply integrating Addigy MDM with SentinelOne® (NYSE:S) MDR and EDR, Addigy makes it easy to protect Apple fleets with enterprise-grade security features traditionally limited to Windows environments. Misconfigurations currently account for 30% of security breaches, according to Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report. Gartner® expects this will grow even further: "Through 2029, more than 60% of security incidents will be traced to misconfigured technical security controls."1 With Apple devices increasingly used in business, organizations urgently need a best-of-breed solution that slashes misconfigurations and provides the 24/7 visibility needed to boost security. "With this release, Apple devices are no longer a security blind spot," said Jason Dettbarn, Addigy's Founder and CTO. "Addigy is empowering IT teams and MSPs with the only fully integrted, sure-fire security solution that covers compliance, access control, EDR, and MDR - all purpose-built for the Apple ecosystem. They get the industry's most comprehensive, best-in-class capabilities while eliminating the time organizations simply can't devote and the hassles they don't need or want."



Addigy Security Suite Highlights Addigy has taken the complexity out of securing Apple environments. Now any IT team or MSP - whether they manage 50 or 50,000 devices - can deliver reliable, automated security and compliance with minimal overhead.

SentinelOne EDR (Endpoint Detection & Response) Integration - Real-time malware and ransomware protection, with attack chain visibility and automated remediation-natively available right within the Addigy console.

- Real-time malware and ransomware protection, with attack chain visibility and automated remediation-natively available right within the Addigy console. SentinelOne MDR (Managed Detection & Response) - 24/7 SOC coverage by expert analysts to detect and respond to threats to Apple devices on behalf of Addigy customers.

- 24/7 SOC coverage by expert analysts to detect and respond to threats to Apple devices on behalf of Addigy customers. Addigy macOS Conditional Access - Enforce Zero Trust policies based on device posture.

- Enforce Zero Trust policies based on device posture. Addigy Automated Compliance Remediation - Self-healing policies ensure ongoing enforcement of encryption, firewall, and OS version standards.

- Self-healing policies ensure ongoing enforcement of encryption, firewall, and OS version standards. Addigy Audit Dashboards & Reporting - Exportable reports to meet frameworks like SOC 2, CIS, and NIST in minutes. "Security should never be an afterthought, especially for Apple environments that have long been underserved," said Tracy Ryan, AVP of Global MSSP/MSP, SentinelOne. "By partnering with Addigy, we're making it effortless for IT teams and MSPs to deploy SentinelOne's EDR and MDR across macOS fleets in just a few clicks. This API-driven integration delivers low-friction, high-impact protection and automation that meets teams where they are, empowering them to secure Apple devices with the same speed and confidence as the rest of their environment." Built for IT teams and MSPs For IT teams, the Addigy Security Suite reduces compliance workloads, simplifies audit preparation, and ensures Macs meet the same security standards as Windows machines. For MSPs, it enables Apple security-as-a-service offerings that scale across multi-tenant environments - with white-labeled compliance reporting, client-friendly dashboards, and zero need for an in-house SOC. The Addigy Security Suite is available now. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.addigy.com/security-suite. ¹Gartner, Innovation Insight: Automated Security Control Assessment, Evgeny Mirolyubov, August 29, 2024. Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. About Addigy Businesses rely on Addigy to manage and secure their growing fleets of Apple macOS, iOS and iPadOS devices at the speed of now. It is the only solution that delivers real-time and continuously connected Apple device management with support for both Apple MDM and DDM. Addigy's robust compliance, non-invasive management, and simple user interface empower MSPs to grow their business and enterprises to manage distributed IT at scale. Through ongoing innovation, unparalleled customer service, and deep expertise, Addigy is driving the future of Apple device management. www.addigy.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903320379/en/

