New Research Validates nT-Tao's Diagnostic Methods for High-Density Plasma in Compact Fusion Systems

Peer-reviewed study published by Technion - Israel Institute of Technology in collaboration with nT-Tao confirms accuracy of non-invasive diagnostic tools for plasma measurement TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- nT-Tao, the Israeli startup developing a compact fusion energy system, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed scientific study led by the Physics Department at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology and conducted in collaboration with nT-Tao. Published in the journal Plasma, the study details experimental results from a compact Theta Pinch device, a configuration used to generate hot, dense plasma. The paper, titled " Characterization of the Plasma Generated by a Compact Theta Pinch ," demonstrates how a suite of advanced diagnostic techniques can be used to measure key plasma parameters—methods that support nT-Tao's ongoing development of compact, high-performance fusion systems. The study, led by graduate student Sagi Turiel under the supervision of Professor Yakov Krasik, was conducted in the Plasma Physics and Pulsed Power Laboratory (4PL) at the Technion Physics Department in collaboration with nT-Tao as part of a joint grant from the Israeli Innovation Authority and marks a significant scientific milestone for nT-Tao's research program. "This research provides direct validation of the diagnostic framework we are using to characterize plasma behavior in early-stage devices," said Dr. Daniel Maler (4PL graduate student at the time of the study), co-author of the paper and now an experimental physicist at nT-Tao. "It's a foundational step toward optimizing plasma compression and heating in our next-generation fusion platform." Key highlights from the study include: Successful creation of highly ionized Hydrogen and Helium plasmas using a compact Theta Pinch system.





Measurement of plasma densities exceeding 10¹6 cm?³ and ion/electron temeratures of ~20eV for ions and ~2eV for electrons.









Time-resolved imaging showing plasma compression speed of ~3 million cm/s.





Use of multiple diagnostic tools, including laser interferometry, Thomson scattering, visible spectroscopy, Laser-Induced Fluorescence (LIF), and microwave cutoff techniques, to provide independent confirmation of plasma properties. Understanding and measuring plasma behavior with precision is essential for the development of next-generation fusion systems. This study validates a set of non-invasive, time- and space-resolved diagnostic tools that will be applied to nT-Tao's more advanced plasma systems. By benchmarking these techniques on a controlled Theta Pinch experiment, the research builds confidence in how key plasma parameters—such as density, temperature, and confinement time—can be monitored and interpreted as nT-Tao moves toward higher-performance fusion experiments. It also contributes valuable experimental data to the broader scientific community working on compact pulsed-power systems.

The full paper is openly accessible here: https://doi.org/10.3390/plasma7040053 "Publishing peer-reviewed results is critical for transparency and scientific credibility," said Dr. Itay Gissis, VP of R&D at nT-Tao. "We're proud to contribute to the broader fusion science community while building commercial momentum." As the company continues to advance toward high-gain plasma conditions, these findings help benchmark future experiments and simulations. nT-Tao's fusion platform is based on a novel approach to compact magnetic confinement. The company is currently scaling its technology for future fusion reactor modules. About nT-Tao nT-Tao is developing a compact fusion reactor capable of generating 10-20 MW of clean, safe, and stable power, with a final system designed to be compact, scalable, and affordable. Engineered for scalability and rapid deployment, nT-Tao's solution is adaptable to a wide range of on- and off-grid energy needs, including distributed baseload power, industrial facilities, small towns, ships, data centers, and remote locations. At the core of nT-Tao's breakthrough technology is a proprietary plasma heating method and an innovative magnetic topology, enabling significantly higher plasma densities. This unique approach, combined with fast development iterations, dramatically reduces the size, cost, and complexity of fusion energy reactors, bringing commercially viable fusion closer to reality. Co-founded by Oded Gour-Lavie, Doron Weinfeld, and Boaz Weinfeld, nT-Tao is on a mission to redefine the global energy landscape by developing a transformative nuclear fusion technology that will drive the transition toward a cleaner, decarbonized, and sustainable future. For more information, visit www.nt-tao.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter . View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-validates-nt-taos-diagnostic-methods-for-high-density-plasma-in-compact-fusion-systems-302544280.html SOURCE nT-Tao

