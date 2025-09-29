[September 03, 2025] New England Private Wealth Advisors Acquires $1.6 Billion DHK Financial Advisors Tweet

New England Private Wealth Advisors (NEPWA), LLC, a Boston-based RIA that serves high-net-worth families and institutions, announced today that it has acquired DHK Financial Advisors, an RIA based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with $1.6 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2025. The combined firm will manage nearly $5 billion in AUM. Founded in 2005, NEPWA is a fee-only RIA that provides clients with highly customized and integrated investment advisory and wealth planning services. DHK has been providing investment advisory services since 1993 and has served as a trusted outsourced chief investment officer to institutions including charitable organizations, associations, endowments, foundations, and retirement plans. Today DHK provides investment management services to more than 70 clients. "In DHK we have found a partner that shares our values, true fiduciary mindset, and singular focus on client success. We could not be more pleased and excited about what the future holds for our clients and team members alike," said Ira Rapaport, CEO of NEPWA.



"NEPWA is exactly the firm we've been looking for to position ourselves for long-term growth and provide our clients with the scale, deep bench of professional talent, and extensive wealth management expertise needed to take our suite of services to the next level," said Tim Dempsey, President and CIO of DHK Financial Advisors. In April of this year, NEPWA was acquired by Aspen Standard Wealth, an RIA acquirer that serves as a permanent home and long-term partner for successful RIAs.

About New England Private Wealth Advisors (NEPWA) NEPWA is an independent, SEC-registered, fee-only investment advisory firm providing unbiased, objective advice. Our clients' assets are held at nationally recognized firms such as Charles Schwab and Fidelity Investments. In addition to investment services we focus on key planning areas, such as income tax, estate, college, retirement, insurance and philanthropic giving. Learn more about NEPWA. About DHK Financial Advisors DHK Financial Advisors matches institutional investors with low-cost, globally diversified investment solutions. We serve in the capacity of chief investment officer for charitable organizations, associations, endowments, foundations, and retirement plans. Learn more at DHK Financial Advisors. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903707565/en/

