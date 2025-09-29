TMCnet News

New Photos: Comcast Officially Unveils Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia
[September 02, 2025]

Comcast officially introduced Xfinity Mobile Arena, the iconic home of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia 76ers, and a WiFi network upgrade so intelligent its blazing-fast speeds are 10x faster. It is the first arena on the East Coast to leverage the newly introduced high-power WiFi, engineered to support thousands of devices simultaneously with enhanced reliability and advanced security.

(Left to right) Gritty, Philadelphia Flyers Sean Couturier and Travis Sanheim and Philadelphia 76ers VJ Edgecombe and Jared McCain, along with Franklin celebrate the unveiling of Xfinity Mobile Arena. (Photo: Comcast Spectacor)

