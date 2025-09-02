[September 02, 2025] New Book Calls for Human-Centered Approach to Artificial Intelligence Tweet

Form Minds, Guard Souls: Human Centered AI by Alejandro Dabdoub and Dr. Fernando De la Peña Llaca HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant possibility; it is already reshaping education, healthcare, leadership, and even how humanity defines truth. In their groundbreaking new book, Form Minds, Guard Souls: Human Centered AI, entrepreneur Alejandro Dabdoub and NASA award winning innovator Dr. Fernando De la Peña Llaca call for a bold, values driven response to the rise of AI. The book's message is urgent yet hopeful: technology must serve people, not replace them. Dabdoub and De la Peña present a vision where AI is guided by ethics, discernment, and timeless truths that protect human dignity and legacy. "AI may calculate faster than humans, but it cannot discern right from wrong, nor can it carry the weight of transcendence or love," says co-author Alejandro Dabdoub. "This book is an invitation to leaders, families, and communities to ensure that AI servs humanity in alignment with our deepest values."



Inside the Book, Readers Will Discover: Why discernment not speed is the defining virtue of the AI age .

. How AI can be harnessed in education, healthcare, leadership, and storytelling without losing sight of transcendence and legacy.

without losing sight of transcendence and legacy. Frameworks to ensure technology remains a servant of truth, justice, and communion .

. A call to courage for leaders of faith and society to shape the future, rather than be shaped by it. Co-author Dr. Fernando De la Peña, a global futurist and defense contractor who pioneered the first holographic teleportation to the International Space Station, adds: "We stand at a turning point. The choices we make today will determine whether AI becomes a force for human flourishing or for fragmentation."

About the Authors Alejandro Dabdoub is an entrepreneur, investor, and ethicist who has built communities across the United States while championing values based leadership. He writes and speaks on the moral challenges of artificial intelligence, guiding leaders to integrate discernment, integrity, and legacy into their decisions. Dr. Fernando De la Peña is President and CEO of Aexa Aerospace, a NASA award winning innovator, futurist, and defense contractor recognized for breakthroughs in AI, space, and immersive technologies. Availability Form Minds, Guard Souls: Human Centered AI is available on Amazon View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-calls-for-human-centered-approach-to-artificial-intelligence-302544051.html SOURCE Alejandro Dabdoub

