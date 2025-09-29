[September 02, 2025] New Era Energy & Digital's TCDC and Thunderhead Energy Solutions Sign Strategic Power Agreement for 250 MW AI Data Center Campus in Texas Tweet

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) ("NEED" or the "Company"), formerly New Era Helium, Inc., today announced that Texas Critical Data Centers LLC ("TCDC"), its 50/50 joint venture with Sharon AI, has signed a non-binding term sheet with Thunderhead Energy Solutions LLC to install a fully operational, behind-the-meter 250 MW power island for its planned hyperscale AI data center site in Ector County, Texas. Under the agreement, Thunderhead will finance, construct, and operate approximately 250 MW of gas-fired generation capacity using a hybrid deployment of reciprocating engines and turbines. Construction is expected to begin later this year, with the buildout targeted for completion over the next 18 months. This power infrastructure will serve as the energy backbone for TCDC's high-performance, AI-optimized compute campus. E. Will Gray II, CEO of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. commented: "The agreement with Thunderhead is one more major milestone in our buildout and reinforces our vision of delivering energy-resilient, AI-native infrastructure. It also ensures TCDC will provide robust, SB6-compliant power to support the next wave of AI growth in West Texas." Wolf Schubert, CEO of Sharon AI said: "We are pleased to announce the agreement with Thunderhead for a fully outsourced power island at the site, which continues to build on the multilateral power strategy being deployed to power the TCDC campus," Brennan Zaunbrecher, Founder & Principal of Thunderhead Energy Solutions stated: "We are excited to partner with Texas Critical Data Centers on this groundbreaking 250MW AI data center project in the Permian Basin. This partnership allows us to leverage the region's abundant natural gas resources to deliver reliable, scalable energy solutions supporting growing digital infrastructure demand through a world-class asset. We look forward to working closely with TCDC and the customer to bring this innovative project to fruition, and to establishing a new standard for AI infrastructure development optimized from resource to compute." The Thunderhead partnership is another critical step in enabling TCDC to deliver hyperscale GPU infrastructure to a growing pipeline of AI clients, hyperscalers, and compute partners. About New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAI) is a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets. With a growing portfolio of strategically located, vertically integrated resources including powered land and powered shells, the Company delivers turnkey solutions that enable hyperscale, enterprise, and edge operators to accelerate data center deployment, optimize total cost of ownership, and future-proof their infrastructure investments. For more information, follow New Era Energy & Digital on LinkedIn and X. A new corporate website is currently in development.



About Sharon AI, Inc. Sharon AI, Inc. is a High-Performance Computing company focused on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud GPU Compute Infrastructure. Sharon AI, Inc., who recently announced entry into a Business Combination Agreement with Roth CH Acquisition Co. (OTC Markets: USCTF), has a hybrid operational model that includes deployments in co-location data centers as well as the development of proprietary data center projects. With the expected addition of NVIDIA H200 GPUs to its fleet in 2025, Sharon AI plans to offer a wide range of AI/HPC GPUs as a Service (GPUaaS), including NVIDIA H200, H100, L40S, A40, RTX 3090, and AMD MI300X. For more information, visit: www.sharonai.com.

About Thunderhead Energy Solutions LLC Thunderhead Energy Solutions are developers and operators of tailored energy solutions supporting the digital infrastructure value chain. Its creative approach provides customers with highly available, affordable, scalable systems which support both speed and longevity in power security. The Thunderhead team brings decades of experience and innovation in power and energy infrastructure development. Thunderhead projects are capitalized through a funding partnership with Harbert Infrastructure, an investment manager with decades of experience in the power sector. For more information, visit www.thunderheaddg.com, and www.harbert.net. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (a) our ability to effectively operate our business segments; (b) our ability to manage our research, development, expansion, growth and operating expenses; (c) our ability to evaluate and measure our business, prospects and performance metrics; (d) our ability to compete, directly and indirectly, and succeed in a highly competitive and evolving industry; (e) our ability to respond and adapt to changes in technology and customer behavior; (f) our ability to protect our intellectual property and to develop, maintain and enhance a strong brand; and (g) other factors (including the risks contained in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250902177723/en/

