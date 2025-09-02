[September 02, 2025] New Technology from Ramsey Theory Group Brings Diagnostic Testing and Telehealth Directly into Patients' Homes Tweet

Ramsey Theory Group's CEO Dan Herbatschek says the new healthcare delivery system better connects healthcare providers to their patients through a more user-friendly, secure, and compliant virtual ecosystem. NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramsey Theory Group , a leading provider of software development, quantitative analysis, information technology, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and product development, announced today that it has released an innovative new technology for the healthcare sector. The platform is designed to close the gap that commonly exists between patients, providers, and home-based diagnostic services. This leapfrog technology goes beyond traditional solutions which are often limited to video visits and basic data exchange. "Our new technology makes healthcare more accessible, efficient, and human-centered for the patient," said Dan Herbatschek , CEO of Ramsey Theory Group. "It enables doctors to extend their reach, while patients gain the convenience and comfort of receiving care where they feel safest - at home."



The new platform's features include: The ability to connect patients to the providers of their choice in a single user-friendly app.







Providers can remotely select and interact with certified medical support specialists to perform specimen collection and patient testing with real time status updates.





Certified Medical Support Specialists can set their availability to get jobs. Today, patients often must travel to doctors' offices or labs for routine bloodwork, urinalysis, and vital sign monitoring - even when these procedures could be performed more comfortably in the home. Meanwhile, physicians lack a streamlined way to connect patients with qualified technicians who can carry out these essential services outside of a clinical setting. The new platform solves this disconnect by linking medical providers with licensed healthcare technicians who visit patients' homes to collect vital signs and samples for analysis. Before and after these visits, patients engage with their doctors through secure telehealth sessions on the same platform, ensuring they feel heard and cared for throughout the process. By bringing testing and follow-up directly to patients, this technology empowers doctors to serve more people efficiently, while allowing patients to receive top-quality care without leaving their homes. The benefits are particularly significant for patients with mobility challenges or chronic conditions that make in-person visits burdensome. Visit https://www.ramseytheory.com/ to learn more. About Ramsey Theory Group

Founded by entrepreneur and technology innovator, Dan Herbatschek, Ramsey Theory Group leverages its expertise in software development, quantitative analysis, information technology, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and product development to better help organizations optimize their workflow. Working alongside entrepreneurs, the firm bridges the gap between business and software engineering matters - translating the vision of organizations into technologically executable problems. Based in New York, the Ramsey Theory Group specializes in Data-Intensive Application Design, Data Engineering, Business Intelligence, Custom Optimization, Mathematical & Statistical Modelling, Software Development, Data Visualization, Blockchain Development, Blockchain Consultancy, and Web and Mobile Application Development. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-technology-from-ramsey-theory-group-brings-diagnostic-testing-and-telehealth-directly-into-patients-homes-302542523.html SOURCE Ramsey Theory Group

